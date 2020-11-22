Reversal OB OS Entry Level

How to use this indicator is simple.


Please look on pictures.

Please use Pending Limit order only.


Set Pending order according line, with Take Profit and Stop Loss base on line.

example1: Put pending order Sell Limit 1 on the line of Sell Limit 1 and Take Profit on Take Profit 1 line, Stop Loss on Stop Loss line...skip...

example2: Put pending order Sell Limit 5 on the line of Sell Limit 5 and Take Profit on Take Profit 3,4,5 line, Stop Loss on Stop Loss line.

and do to opposite buy limit order too.

note: Take Profit and Stop Loss are your decision to make, Take Profit line and Stop Loss line in this indicator only for manage target level.


My suggestion for safest entry:

1. please see left top chart, if Trend is Bullish, only put pending order Buy Limit.

                                           if Trend is Bearish, only put pending order Sell Limit.

    note:  If you want try your luck, just do pending order on all pending order line :)

2. Manage your lot, don't do multiplier lot (martingale/exponential lot, etc.), better same lot always.

3. If you want use another reversal indicator such as RSI, Stoch, MACD, etc. will be best for your decision to entry.


If you use this indicator, better learn and read first about Reversal Trading strong, weakness, risk and rewards


Best Regards

Happy Reserval Trades








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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
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Fibonacci Level start form price Open as zero number. then do Fibonacci line offset on above and to below, base last Day High Low Fibonacci Percentage. With ADR Label for measure maximum and minimum pips running limit. Using ADR 5 days, ADR 10 Days, ADR 20 Days and ADR 50 Days. On current running price, there plot two line boundaries, are current High line and current Low line, with percentage running pips. Please see attachment pictures for more information. Regards
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