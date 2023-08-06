Unveiling Momentum X, a uniquely designed, momentum-based Expert Advisor. Currently on a limited time offer, secure this meticulously crafted software at a special sales price before it escalates to its final price of $899. Seize this exceptional opportunity and experience the revolution in forex trading.





Unparalleled Functionality

Momentum X works on key market momentum, ensuring trades are placed strategically. Unlike the risk-laden methods used in grid and martingale systems, Momentum X is built on a foundation of secure trading principles. Its predictive algorithms work on real-time momentum shifts, creating a stable environment for your trades and maintaining a healthy risk-reward ratio.

Authentic Backtest Results

Backtest period: 2013-2023 (EURUSD M5)

We believe in transparency, and so does Momentum X. With this Expert Advisor, you can wave goodbye to the illusion shown by manipulated backtests. Instead, Momentum X offers you an honest backtesting.





Real account live monitoring

Coming soon (in the moment please refer to below screenshot and the comment section for updates about the latest trades in real account)





Pair & Timeframe Compatibility

Momentum X is designed to operate on the M5 chart of the EURUSD currency pair. This popular forex pair is known for its high liquidity and low spreads, making it an ideal candidate for our EA's momentum-driven trading strategy.

Basic Requirements and installation

To get the most out of Momentum X, we recommend:

- Using a hedging account.

- Running the EA on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure uninterrupted trading.

- Using a reputable ECN broker to take advantage of tighter spreads and faster execution speeds.

- apply the EA on a EURUSD 5-minute chart

- Use either:

- default setting or

- set 2 (please see the set 2 file in the comment section)

- adjust the risk percent or fixed lot size based on your preference





Disclaimer: Trading involves a high level of risk, and historical results do not guarantee future performance. Please exercise caution when using this EA and assume full responsibility for your actions.