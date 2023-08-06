Momentum X

5

Unveiling Momentum X, a uniquely designed, momentum-based Expert Advisor. Currently on a limited time offer, secure this meticulously crafted software at a special sales price before it escalates to its final price of $899. Seize this exceptional opportunity and experience the revolution in forex trading.


Unparalleled Functionality

Momentum X works on key market momentum, ensuring trades are placed strategically. Unlike the risk-laden methods used in grid and martingale systems, Momentum X is built on a foundation of secure trading principles. Its predictive algorithms work on real-time momentum shifts, creating a stable environment for your trades and maintaining a healthy risk-reward ratio.

 

Authentic Backtest Results

Backtest period: 2013-2023 (EURUSD M5)

We believe in transparency, and so does Momentum X. With this Expert Advisor, you can wave goodbye to the illusion shown by manipulated backtests. Instead, Momentum X offers you an honest backtesting.


Real account live monitoring

Coming soon (in the moment please refer to below screenshot and the comment section for updates about the latest trades in real account)


Pair & Timeframe Compatibility

Momentum X is designed to operate on the M5 chart of the EURUSD currency pair. This popular forex pair is known for its high liquidity and low spreads, making it an ideal candidate for our EA's momentum-driven trading strategy.

 

Basic Requirements and installation

To get the most out of Momentum X, we recommend:

- Using a hedging account.

- Running the EA on a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure uninterrupted trading.

- Using a reputable ECN broker to take advantage of tighter spreads and faster execution speeds.

- apply the EA on a EURUSD 5-minute chart

- Use either:

default setting or

- set 2 (please see the set 2 file in the comment section)

- adjust the risk percent or fixed lot size based on your preference


Disclaimer: Trading involves a high level of risk, and historical results do not guarantee future performance. Please exercise caution when using this EA and assume full responsibility for your actions. 

Reviews 2
Georgie Ella Mann
292
Georgie Ella Mann 2023.08.11 16:23 
 

I started this EA yesterday and had 8 trades, 7 winners, 1 loser, up 3.48% on the day. The author is very responsive and seems very genuine. He wants this EA to work for those that buy it. I am delighted so far and thoroughly recommend it. I will update my results under comments as time goes by.

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Momentum Deep Neural
Chui Ying Mok
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Unveiling Momentum Deep Neural, a uniquely designed, momentum-based artificial intelligence deep neural network Expert Advisor. Currently on a limited time offer, secure this meticulously crafted software at a special sales price before it escalates to its final price of $1599. Seize this exceptional opportunity and experience the revolution in forex trading. Power of deep neural network Momentum Deep Neural works on key market momentum, ensuring trades are placed strategically. Unlike the risk
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Georgie Ella Mann
292
Georgie Ella Mann 2023.08.11 16:23 
 

I started this EA yesterday and had 8 trades, 7 winners, 1 loser, up 3.48% on the day. The author is very responsive and seems very genuine. He wants this EA to work for those that buy it. I am delighted so far and thoroughly recommend it. I will update my results under comments as time goes by.

Chui Ying Mok
408
Reply from developer Chui Ying Mok 2023.08.11 18:42
Thank you for your review.
thomaskakui
593
thomaskakui 2023.08.07 13:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Chui Ying Mok
408
Reply from developer Chui Ying Mok 2023.08.09 13:51
Thank you for your review.
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