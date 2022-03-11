Momentum Monster

1

This EA is based on momentum strategy. 

It passed 10 years backtest without huge dropdown and profitable.

From today your money does not sleep and rise every week.

Advantage: 
  - Always trade with stoploss
  - Stable
  - No grid martingale
  - No scalper 

We recommend with following settings.

  Symbol : US100
  Period : 1H
  UseDynamicStoplose: true

Lot: recommend following rule: 

  100usd  - 0.01 lots
  1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower
  2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower 
  10000usd - 1 lots or lower

We do not recommend higher lots.

And we do not recommend broker. When run our robot, please test with your porker.

Our test is done on Avatrade.

Please enjoy in automatic trade and take profit every month.


Thank you.



Recommended products
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Experts
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Libim
Tai Fung Pontus To
Experts
Libim - Breakout Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 Unlock the power of breakout trading with   Libim , a cutting-edge Forex trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5 platform. Libim specializes in identifying and capitalizing on breakout opportunities, ensuring you never miss a potential market move. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting, Libim offers a reliable, automated solution to enhance your trading performance. Key Features: Breakout Trading Strategy:   Libim is engineered to detec
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Experts
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
Gold Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
This EA is based on ADX strategy.  Advantage:     - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : XAUUSD   Period : 30M Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We do not recommend higher lots. Need gold spreadless broker.  Maybe VIP or Pro user with your broker.
AI ML Engine
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
AI ML Engine v1.0 - Advanced Trading System Professional AI-Powered Trading Expert Advisor Transform your trading with cutting-edge machine learning technology. This sophisticated EA combines multiple AI models with intelligent filtering systems for enhanced market analysis and decision-making. Machine Learning Models Random Forest Classifier - Ensemble learning with configurable trees and depth. SVM (Support Vector Machine) - Advanced pattern classification with multiple kernels. Logistic Regr
DowAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
DowAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for US30 index. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/145607 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running i
Momentum X
Chui Ying Mok
5 (1)
Experts
Unveiling Momentum X, a uniquely designed, momentum-based Expert Advisor. Currently on a limited time offer, secure this meticulously crafted software at a special sales price before it escalates to its final price of $899. Seize this exceptional opportunity and experience the revolution in forex trading. Unparalleled Functionality Momentum X works on key market momentum, ensuring trades are placed strategically. Unlike the risk-laden methods used in grid and martingale systems, Momentum X is b
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Qora
Sergej Maehler
Experts
QORA is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts – the same methodology used by institutional traders and hedge funds. Instead of lagging indicators, Q ORA analyzes Fair Value Gaps, Order Blocks, and Market Structure to identify high-probability setups. The built-in confluence system ensures trades are only executed when multiple elements align. An adaptive engine automatically adjusts parameters to current market conditions , while comprehensive risk management including n
GoldAlgo Breaker MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
Experts
GoldAlgo Breaker   EA works on Time and Price theory. As the price patterns change, there will be no difference in performance of the EA, which is why this system has long-term stability and performance. The EA finds important and valuable price and executes trades based on them. This system works 100% automatically. Suitable for Gold metal. MT4 :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144974 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/mqlexp Note : If you have any problems running
Crypto Price Action EA
Bjoern Tegetmeyer
Experts
Crypto Price Action EA is a trading robot specially designed for forex trading as well as trading crypto-currencies (as soon as the latter ones can be traded for reasonable spreads again). The EA uses the ATR indicator. A trade is opened when the price within a candle moves away from the opening price by an adjustable ATR factor ("Open trade factor"). Many currency pairs have the tendency of continuing a trend once it has started so that exactly the direction the price has exceeded the factored
Multipair Forex EA
Sheriff Ajbola Adewoye
Experts
This EA trades the top Forex pairs using a structured intraday strategy. It checks market conditions before placing trades and uses technical filters to avoid bad entries. It targets steady daily profit while managing risk on every position. The EA can trade Multipairs at once. It supports manual overrides and includes stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing-stop functions. Key Features:   Trades XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, GBPJPY and other pairs. Avoids major news periods. Risks 5–10%
Early Retirement MT5
Jesper Christensen
4.5 (6)
Experts
After years of perfecting breakout trading strategies I am ready to share my latest development. A breakout system that uses machine learning (ML) to constantly adapt to the current market behavior and scan for the highest probability setups.  Breakout trading is a tried and tested strategy, but as anything in trading, it does come with several challanges. The challenge as a manual trader is to locate the correct swing points, where the probability of a break out is the highest. It is subjectiv
AI Trend Scalper
Kam Yuk Wong
Experts
The gold market, or XAU/USD, is known for its dynamic nature and significant price fluctuations, making it both a rewarding and challenging asset for traders. To navigate such volatility successfully, traders need a solution that emphasizes accuracy, risk management, and adaptability. This EA specifically designed to meet these demands by leveraging sophisticated AI algorithms to provide traders with an advanced tool for trading gold and also other currency pairs (e.g. USDJPY) and indices (e.g.
Lunox Synth
Akpofure Bright Gageche-gold
Experts
LUNOX SYNTH — Smart S/R + Candle-Pattern EA for Deriv (MT5) LUNOX SYNTH is a precision entry Expert Advisor built for the Deriv Step Indices (Step 100–500) it also trades EURUSD & GBPUSD on MetaTrader 5 . It combines continuous Support/Resistance (S/R) mapping , a “lock & retest” breakout engine , and price-action confirmations  to time entries with disciplined risk control. Inputs (highlights) Symbols : Enable Step 100–500 individually CandlePatternTF : default M15 (choose what fits your strate
Nova DPO Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova DPO Trader is a structured automation of the Detrended Price Oscillator (DPO) — a tool designed to isolate short-term price cycles by filtering out long-term trends. This EA transforms the DPO’s cycle-focused signals into a disciplined trading system that acts only when momentum aligns with clear, repeatable patterns. Instead of chasing every swing, Nova DPO Trader waits for genuine cyclical signals. Trades are executed when the DPO indicates meaningful overbought or oversold conditions, re
Kaneda Range Breakout
Shanmugam Udhaya
Experts
Kaneda Range Breakout Expert Advisor – Precision and Profits on USD/JPY & CAD/JPY We’ve all seen them—AI trading bots that promise unrealistic profits and sell for thousands of dollars, only to fail in live markets. If something seems too good to be true, it probably is. These so-called "AI bots" don’t trade profitably—they profit by selling false hope to unsuspecting traders. Enter Kaneda Range Breakout EA—an honest, rule-based breakout strategy designed for serious traders who value transpare
Gbpjpy Asian Breakout
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Experts
GBPJPY Asian Breakout EA Asian Session Breakout Strategy | Fully Automated M5 Expert Advisor 100% Automated Trading System GBPJPY Asian Breakout is a fully autonomous Expert Advisor designed to trade Asian session breakouts on the GBPJPY currency pair, using the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. It combines smart breakout logic, dynamic risk management, and strict time filtering for clean, consistent, and disciplined execution. Strategy Highlights Detects and trades breakouts of the Asian r
FREE
Nova RSW Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova RSW Trader is a contrarian-style Expert Advisor designed around the Reverse Sweep concept — identifying overextended market moves and targeting structured reversals with precision. Instead of following the herd, Nova RSW Trader waits for exhaustion, imbalance, and specific technical triggers before entering trades that seek to fade extremes and capitalize on mean reversion. This EA is built for traders who understand that price doesn’t move in straight lines forever. With strict conditions
CRT Master Theory
VALU VENTURES LTD
Experts
CRT Master Theory - Multi-Pattern Trading System Professional multi-strategy EA designed for H1 timeframe across all symbols. Combines 5 proven price action patterns with advanced filtering and risk management. Trading Strategies: False Breakout - Trades failed breakouts with optional candle range TP Inside Bar - Breakout strategy from consolidation patterns Pin Bar - Reversal signals from rejection wicks Engulfing - Momentum continuation patterns Support/Resistance - Bounce trades from key lev
Ichimoku Kijun Trader Pro
Miguel Garcia Rodriguez
Experts
Ichimoku Kijun Trader PRO Ichimoku Kijun Trader PRO es la versión avanzada del sistema basado exclusivamente en Ichimoku, diseñada para operar a favor de la tendencia mediante entradas en retroceso controlado, incorporando herramientas adicionales de gestión de riesgo y protección de la operación. La versión PRO mantiene intacta la lógica clara y disciplinada de la versión gratuita, pero añade funciones avanzadas de gestión activa, pensadas para traders que buscan un mayor control sobre el ries
High Point Scalping Machine Ea
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Experts
High Point scalping  Expert advisor trade is based on Price high and low level with martingale strategy . This Expert advisor is mainly for synthetic Trade ,  check it out on Jump100 recommended assets JUMP100  H1 timeframe  Minimum deposit $100    IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. you will get  one expert advisor for Gold and EURUSD  for free     Stochastic oscillator  Overbought and Oversold broker wit
Jinn MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management. What it does: Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits Key Features: Smart Detection : Identifies both standard and mi
Katana Breakout
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
The volatility breakout strategy "Katana" is a minimalist and  intraday trading strategy on Japanese yen pairs, especially USDJPY that uses the daily range and midpoint of the current trading day to calculate potential breakout points on hourly data (H1). It incorporates a stop-loss and specifies exit points at a certain time of day. The strategy uses the previous day's candlestick pattern to identify high probability breakout days. By utilizing the daily range and midpoint of the current day's
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
Experts
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
GEN Mjolnir Edge
Gede Egi Narditya
Experts
GEN Mjolnir Edge Developer: Gede Egi Overview GEN Mjolnir Edge is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 designed for a breakout strategy. This EA intelligently identifies periods of market consolidation (sideways movement) using a combination of the Moving Average and ATR indicators. Once a consolidation zone is detected and confirmed, the EA automatically places pending orders (a Buy Stop and a Sell Stop) to capture the strong price movement when the market breaks out of this consolidation p
FREE
Ultra Grid Hedge Trader
Samuel Kehinde Sobo
Experts
Ultra Grid Hedge Martingale EA - Product Description The Ultra Hedge Martingale EA combines aggressive martingale recovery with intelligent hedge protection. Its structured safety protocol ensures secure operation while maintaining powerful trading capabilities. Key Safety Features: Mandatory Start Sequence : Press "START EA" to begin trading Safe Editing : Input fields unlock only after pressing "CLOSE ALL" Protected Workflow : Prevents accidental changes during live trading Trading Advantages:
SupeRobot
MASSINISSA AINOUZ
Experts
SupeRobot is a fully automated trend robot working on the long run based mainly on the stochastic signal improved to work best with the EURUSD pair. After the backtest, it gave promising results from 2019 until today. It's recommended to have at least 300 $ on your trading account before using this robot to trade. In order to get the best results : Set "MaxPositions" up to 10. it's set by default to 1. (it sets the number of the maximum opened positions at the same time) Set leverage to 1:500. M
Lazy Locker
Alexey Viktorov
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades only Forex currencies on hedge accounts. The strategy depends on the selected trading mode. Trade mode - Weekly/Daily. This means that the trading cycle is limited by a week or a day. Lot size - fixed lot size. Set manually. The bar number of open positions - bar index from the start of the selected trading period for opening Limit or Stop orders. In case of Weekly mode, Н4 bars are considered. In case of Daily, Н1 bars are considered. The closing hour of trade - keep i
SR Doji EurUsd MT5
Catalin Zachiu
Experts
This expert uses suport and resistance in combination with ATR to place pending orders at those levels . For closing it uses Doji candle pattern or the closing at the end of the day . It is mainly built for the EUR/USD pair , M 15 Timeframe . Every position has Stop Loss and Take Profit , does not use grid , martingale or other dangerous trading methods . Test it with the Risk Percent parameter set to 4 and see what it can do. EUR/USD only - M 15  Timeframe .
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (26)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (52)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (12)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.96 (23)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (13)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.9 (29)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Read This First (Very Important) Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results LAUNCH PRICE! The current price is only available for a limited number of copies. Once they are sold, the price will increase. What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approac
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (3)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Neptune EA MT5
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (3)
Experts
Neptune: A Gold Trend-Following EA A professional trend-following system designed for XAUUSD. Attach to a single chart with any timeframe - Neptune manages its own internal timeframes. Neptune identifies high-probability entries using multi-factor confirmation, then protects profits with adaptive exits. Built for traders who want a real edge and not gimmicks. Special launch pricing ends soon!  Price increases with each major update. Current buyers receive all future updates free. Single Trade. N
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
Experts
S pecial price of  $109  (regular price: $365) . Setup & Usage Guide :  ABS Channel . Real-Time Monitoring:   ABS Signal .  Setup file from live signal Basic setup file What is ABS EA? ABS EA is a professional trading robot developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe. It is based on a Martingale system with built-in risk controls . Designed for both new and experienced traders, ABS EA is easy to set up, fully automated, and customizable to fit different trading styles. Ke
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (1)
Experts
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.9 (39)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ Live Signals ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) The developer of this EA has proven his professionalism through the quality of his other robots. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom Indicator, you will no longer need to purchase additional EAs! This EA is an advanced trading algorithm that comb
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 149 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (54)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
More from author
SuperTrendNew
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
4.83 (6)
Indicators
This Supertrend strategy will allow you to enter a long or short from a supertrend trend change. Both ATR period and ATR multiplier are adjustable. If you check off "Change ATR Calculation Method" it will base the calculation off the   S MA   and give you slightly different results, which may work better depending on the asset. Be sure to enter slippage and commission into the properties to give you realistic results. If you want automatic trade with Supertrend indicator, please buy following pr
FREE
Supply and Demand Monster MT4
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Indicators
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
SuperTrend Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
This EA is based on Supertrend strategy.  Advantage:     - Always trade with stoploss   - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : US100 or US30   Period : 1H   UseDynamicStoplose: true Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We do not recommend higher lots. And we do not recommend broker. When run our robot, please test with your pork
Gold Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
This EA is based on ADX strategy.  Advantage:     - Stable   - No grid martingale   - No scalper  We recommend with following settings.   Symbol : XAUUSD   Period : 30M Lot: recommend following rule:    100usd  - 0.01 lots   1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower   2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower    10000usd - 1 lots or lower We do not recommend higher lots. Need gold spreadless broker.  Maybe VIP or Pro user with your broker.
Pivot Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
This robot trading based following indicators. ADX (Average Directional Movement Index) MAs (Moving Average, MA) Supported Parameters    Pair: EURUSD    Period: 4H, 8H, 12H, 1Day https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhM91KUIaK8 Tested with FTMO broker.  We suggest tight spread broker.  If you do not have tight broker, I recommended icmarket broker and you can created tight spread with using following link. Link:  https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64005 Before use it please test own broker. Thank you.
RSI Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
This robot trading based following indicators. RSI (Relative Strength Index) MAs (Moving Average, MA) Supported   Parameters    Pair: USDJPY    Period: 30M Tested with FTMO broker.  We suggest tight spread broker.  If you do not have tight broker, I recommended icmarket broker and you can created tight spread with using following link. Link:  https://icmarkets.com/?camp=64005 Before use it please test own broker. Thank you.
Stoploss hunter
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
Smart Money Concepts is new trading method was developed from traditional Supply & Demand strategy after removing weak market conditional. SMC also can support to trade with traditional Supply & Demand created nice strategy to understand total movement of market.  6 copy out of 10 are Left  at  $100! Next price -->   $100 Our trading robot strategy is just hunting stoploss and we trade 1 or 2 trade in one day and we tested over 20 years. Supported Config:    Pair : EURUSD   Period : 1H(5M, 15M
Trader Assistance
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Utilities
It can help with manual traders. EA have following features with risk management. Sell Buy Close sell Close buy Close all Manual Trade Panel EA MT5 Installation In order to buy Manual Trade Panel EA MT4/5 from MQL5.com Market you need to have a MQL5 community account. If you don’t have one, you can register here: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register. 1. First make sure that you have the necessary funds required for your purchase in your MQL5 account, it's always easier to pay with your MQL5 bal
Supply and Demand Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Indicators
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
NomadAI
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
Introducing Nomad AI: Your Expert Navigator for the Forex Markets Nomad AI is not just another grid trading system; it's an evolutionary approach that thrives in the real-world market. Designed to tap into the market's natural flow, Nomad AI eschews the traditional retrospective fitting approach. Instead, it leverages genuine market inefficiencies, turning the unpredictable market waves to your advantage with a strategy that's as mobile and adaptable as the nomad for which it's named. 3 copy o
Nomad Grid
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Experts
Nomad Grid – Volatility Adaptive System LIVE REAL-TIME SIGNAL: Click here to watch performance Nomad Grid is not just another static grid system; it is a volatility-aware trading engine designed for serious capital growth. Unlike traditional grids that fail when the market moves fast, Nomad Grid employs a proprietary "Volatility Memory" algorithm. It automatically expands its safety net during high-impact events and tightens it during calm periods to capture profit. This EA transforms the tr
Filter:
belal saqqar
23
belal saqqar 2022.08.21 14:50 
 

Unfortunately, after taking this robot, it was not as you expected, it only enters you into the deal, but you must specify your goals and stop losing manually, and this does not include the work of the robot. I do not advise anyone to download it because when you enter a deal and start making profits, it takes you out of the deal with a profit of cents only.

Very bad experience

Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
7695
Reply from developer Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur 2022.08.31 16:38
Thank you for review. Next time, I am going to improve it.
Cent profit is also profit, you can change your settings. Good luck with you trade.
Tuvshinjargal Borjigon Ganbold
161
Tuvshinjargal Borjigon Ganbold 2022.07.19 09:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
7695
Reply from developer Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur 2022.08.31 13:19
Thank you.
Reply to review