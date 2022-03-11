Momentum Monster

This EA is based on momentum strategy.

It passed 10 years backtest without huge dropdown and profitable.

From today your money does not sleep and rise every week.

Advantage:

- Always trade with stoploss

- Stable

- No grid martingale

- No scalper

We recommend with following settings.

Symbol : US100

Period : 1H

UseDynamicStoplose: true

Lot: recommend following rule:

100usd - 0.01 lots

1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower

2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower

10000usd - 1 lots or lower

We do not recommend higher lots.

And we do not recommend broker. When run our robot, please test with your porker.

Our test is done on Avatrade.

Please enjoy in automatic trade and take profit every month.





Thank you.







