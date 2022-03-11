Momentum Monster
- Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
This EA is based on momentum strategy.
It passed 10 years backtest without huge dropdown and profitable.
From today your money does not sleep and rise every week.
Advantage:
- Always trade with stoploss
- Stable
- No grid martingale
- No scalper
We recommend with following settings.
Symbol : US100
Period : 1H
UseDynamicStoplose: true
Lot: recommend following rule:
100usd - 0.01 lots
1000usd - 0.1 lots or lower
2000usd - 0.2 lots or lower
10000usd - 1 lots or lower
We do not recommend higher lots.
And we do not recommend broker. When run our robot, please test with your porker.
Our test is done on Avatrade.
Please enjoy in automatic trade and take profit every month.
Thank you.
Unfortunately, after taking this robot, it was not as you expected, it only enters you into the deal, but you must specify your goals and stop losing manually, and this does not include the work of the robot. I do not advise anyone to download it because when you enter a deal and start making profits, it takes you out of the deal with a profit of cents only.
Very bad experience
Cent profit is also profit, you can change your settings. Good luck with you trade.