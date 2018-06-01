Corridor BARs MT5

The indicator shows the upper, middle and lower price limits for a certain period of time.

Also, two Moving Averages (MAs) are displayed.


Parameters

  • CTType: corridor basis. _Hour: hours, _Day: days, _Bars: bars
  • CTPrice: price type, by bars. OpenClose: Open/Close prices, HighLow: High/Low prices
  • CTShift: corridor shift
  • CTNum: how much to consider for building a corridor, min 2
  • CTPeriodFast: Fast period, min 2
  • CTShiftFast: Fast MA shift
  • CTMethodFast: Fast averaging method
  • CTPeriodSlow: Slow period, min 2
  • CTShiftSlow: Slow MA shift
  • CTMethodSlow: Slow averaging method


Clipboard

  • 0: Corridor top
  • 1: Corridor bottom
  • 2: Corridor average
  • 3: Fast MA
  • 4: Slow MA
Fully autonomous. No need for extra indicators.

Sample indicator call:

input int            CTType       = 2, // 0 hours, 1 days, 2 bars
                     CTPrice      = 0, // 0 Open/Close, 1 High/Low
                     CTNum        = 50,
                     CTPeriodFast = 9,
                     CTShiftFast  = 0;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD CTMethodFast = MODE_SMA;
input int            CTPeriodSlow = 15,
                     CTShiftSlow  = 0;
input ENUM_MA_METHOD CTMethodSlow = MODE_SMA;

int    handle;
struct SBuffers
{
     double array[];
} Buffers[5];

void OnInit()
{
     handle = iCustom(_Symbol, 0, "CorridorTrade", CTType, CTPrice, 0, CTNum, CTPeriodFast, 0, CTMethodFast, CTPeriodSlow, 0, CTMethodSlow);
     if(handle==INVALID_HANDLE) ExpertRemove();
     
     for(int i=0; i<5; i++)
          ArraySetAsSeries(Buffers[i].array, true);
}
void OnTick()
{
     for(int i=0; i<5; i++)
     {
          ArrayFree(Buffers[i].array);
          if( CopyBuffer(handle, i, 0, 1, Buffers[i].array) != 1 )
               return;
     }
     
     Comment(  "Top: ",    DoubleToString(Buffers[0].array[0], _Digits),
               "\n",
               "Bottom: ", DoubleToString(Buffers[1].array[0], _Digits),
               "\n",
               "Medium: ", DoubleToString(Buffers[2].array[0], _Digits),
               "\n",
               "Fast: ",   DoubleToString(Buffers[3].array[0], _Digits),
               "\n",
               "Slow: ",   DoubleToString(Buffers[4].array[0], _Digits)
            );
}
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
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