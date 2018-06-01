Corridor BARs MT4
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator shows the upper, middle and lower price limits for a certain period of time.
Also, two Moving Averages (MAs) are displayed.
Parameters
- CTType: corridor basis. _Hour: hours, _Day: days, _Bars: bars
- CTPrice: price type, by bars. OpenClose: Open/Close prices, HighLow: High/Low prices
- CTShift: corridor shift
- CTNum: how much to consider for building a corridor, min 2
- CTPeriodFast: Fast period, min 2
- CTShiftFast: Fast MA shift
- CTMethodFast: Fast averaging method
- CTPeriodSlow: Slow period, min 2
- CTShiftSlow: Slow MA shift
- CTMethodSlow: Slow averaging method
Clipboard
- 0: Corridor top
- 1: Corridor bottom
- 2: Corridor average
- 3: Fast MA
- 4: Slow MA
Fully autonomous. No need for extra indicators.
Sample indicator call:
input int CTType = 2, // 0 hours, 1 days, 2 bars CTPrice = 0, // 0 Open/Close, 1 High/Low CTNum = 50, CTPeriodFast = 9, CTShiftFast = 0; input ENUM_MA_METHOD CTMethodFast = MODE_SMA; input int CTPeriodSlow = 15, CTShiftSlow = 0; input ENUM_MA_METHOD CTMethodSlow = MODE_SMA; void OnTick() { Comment( "Top: ", DoubleToString(iCustom(_Symbol, 0, "CorridorTrade", CTType, CTPrice, 0, CTNum, CTPeriodFast, 0, CTMethodFast, CTPeriodSlow, 0, CTMethodSlow, 0, 0), _Digits), "\n", "Bottom: ", DoubleToString(iCustom(_Symbol, 0, "CorridorTrade", CTType, CTPrice, 0, CTNum, CTPeriodFast, 0, CTMethodFast, CTPeriodSlow, 0, CTMethodSlow, 1, 0), _Digits), "\n", "Medium: ", DoubleToString(iCustom(_Symbol, 0, "CorridorTrade", CTType, CTPrice, 0, CTNum, CTPeriodFast, 0, CTMethodFast, CTPeriodSlow, 0, CTMethodSlow, 2, 0), _Digits), "\n", "Fast: ", DoubleToString(iCustom(_Symbol, 0, "CorridorTrade", CTType, CTPrice, 0, CTNum, CTPeriodFast, 0, CTMethodFast, CTPeriodSlow, 0, CTMethodSlow, 3, 0), _Digits), "\n", "Slow: ", DoubleToString(iCustom(_Symbol, 0, "CorridorTrade", CTType, CTPrice, 0, CTNum, CTPeriodFast, 0, CTMethodFast, CTPeriodSlow, 0, CTMethodSlow, 4, 0), _Digits) ); }