Corridor BARs MT4

The indicator shows the upper, middle and lower price limits for a certain period of time.

Also, two Moving Averages (MAs) are displayed.





Parameters



CTType : corridor basis. _Hour : hours, _Day : days, _Bars : bars

: corridor basis. : hours, : days, : bars CTPrice : price type, by bars. OpenClose : Open/Close prices, HighLow : High/Low prices

: price type, by bars. : Open/Close prices, : High/Low prices CTShift : corridor shift

: corridor shift CTNum : how much to consider for building a corridor, min 2

: how much to consider for building a corridor, min 2 CTPeriodFast : Fast period, min 2

: Fast period, min 2 CTShiftFast : Fast MA shift

: Fast MA shift CTMethodFast : Fast averaging method

: Fast averaging method CTPeriodSlow : Slow period, min 2

: Slow period, min 2 CTShiftSlow : Slow MA shift

: Slow MA shift CTMethodSlow: Slow averaging method





Clipboard

0: Corridor top

1 : Corridor bottom

: Corridor bottom 2 : Corridor average

: Corridor average 3 : Fast MA

: Fast MA 4: Slow MA

Fully autonomous. No need for extra indicators.

Sample indicator call: