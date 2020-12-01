Close a losing position MT5

Closes a losing position. Due to the previous continuous, profitable series.

  • SymbolsWork: Currency instruments (pairs) for the EA to work with. There may be variations when setting a pair. If set simply as EURUSD, GBPUSD: or AUDUSD:ALL, the EA opens both buy and sell orders. If a specific order type is set after a colon USDJPY:BUY, then the EA opens only buy orders and in case of eurjpy:sell, it performs only sell orders. The pairs are separated by commas. For example, the following entry "EURUSD, GBPUSD:, AUDUSD:ALL, USDJPY:BUY, eurjpy:sell" instructs the EA to open trades on EURUSD, GBPUSD and AUDUSD in both directions, while trades on USDJPY and EURJPY are opened only in specified directions. (If the parameter is left blank, the EA trades in both directions on the pair it is launched at)
  • MagicTypeWork: Work only with the EA's orders or with all orders.
  • MagicNumber
  • Deviation: default slippage.
  • OperatingMode: Type work
    1.  No work
    2. Every minute
    3. Every hour
    4. Every day
    5. Every week
    6. Every month (When choosing this option you should pay attention to whether the date falls on non trading days)
  • SymbolsType: CloseLosingPosition: To work with the symbols of the expert or with all
  • ChooseTime: Minutes are not counted. Specify for each hour-minute, day-hour, week-day of the week, month-date
  • VerificationTime: How much time to spend on verification, no more than X - seconds, minutes, hours (once a day-week), days
  • TypeLotPosition:  How to work with a losing position
    1.  All lot minus
    2. Fixet lot minus
    3. Percent lot minus
  • ClosingLot: Which lot to close, with a fixed lot. Or a percentage, if you chose it
  • ClosingLoss: Closing loss, or more
  • TheRestOfTheProfit: Minimum profit, from the previous series, or more



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Crystal Trade Manager – Advanced MT5 Risk and Trade Control Utility Overview Crystal Trade Manager (CTM) is a professional MetaTrader 5 utility designed for risk management, trade automation, and instant execution control. It provides traders with an integrated system for protecting equity, managing daily drawdowns, controlling lot sizes, and applying automation features such as automatic SL/TP, break-even, and trailing stop. The tool is suitable for manual traders, prop-firm challenge particip
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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 *****this is the local HTML version of Ultimate Extractor. !!!!!it is not compatible with Cloud!!!! For the online version please reach out to me directly****** Ultimate EA manager also now available when you use cloud pro and above for free!! Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automa
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