ATR Trailing Stop GG MT4

4.56

Time your Entry and Exits with Average True Range (ATR) Trailing Stops

ATR Trailing Stops are primarily used to protect capital and lock in profits on individual trades but they can also be used, in conjunction with a trend filter, to signal entries.

The indicator will help make your calculation of stop loss easier as it will be visually aiding you in choosing where to put your stoploss level on the chart by calculating the current value of ATR indicator.

For those who are unfamiliar with ATR, it is a useful indicator to calculate stoploss for trend following strategy. If volatility is high, ATR stoploss level will be wider to ensure that your stoploss is reasonably wide enough to stay with the trend; and when volatility is low, ATR stoploss level will be contracted narrower to ensure that you won't be caught in a sudden trend reversal or big pullback.

With this indicator:

- Helps you to identify your stop loss or take profit points according to visual indicators. You have to adjust it manually.

- Helps you to find entry and exit points when combined with other indicators (for example, GG Time to Trade see the picture below).

Parameter:

- ATR Period // Period of the ATR

- Multiples of ATR //Multiples are applied for trailing stops

- Multiples of TP by ATR //Multiples are applied for Take Profit

- Multiples of SL by ATR //Multiples are applied for Stop Loss (normally by  )

ATR Trailing Stops Setup

Typical ATR time periods used vary between 5 and 21 days. Wilder originally suggested using 7 days, short-term traders use 5, and longer term traders 21 days. Multiples between 2.5 and 3.5 x ATR are normally applied for trailing stops, with lower multiples more prone to whipsaws.

The default is set as 3 x 21-Day ATR.

Indicator for MT5 

Feedback for improvement is appreciated. If you feel good and effective, please share with your friends and review the product. Thanks for your attention.


Reviews 13
Anderson Cândido
18
Anderson Cândido 2025.12.08 12:56 
 

estou usando o indicador a pouco tempo. Gostei bastante dele porque eu consigo me manter no trade o máximo de tempo possível, ajustando o stop loss conforme o preço vai avançando

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2025.05.20 20:19 
 

Gran indicador, muy bueno para stop loss . Gracias

merky16
345
merky16 2025.04.13 11:13 
 

Gran indicador muchas gracias

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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
ReTest Histogram ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "ReTest Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint. - ReTest_Histogram indicator can be used for search of entry signals into the main trend direction after the retesting of strong S/R level. - ReTest Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and green for bullish one. - Once you see steady consecutive histogram columns of the same color it means new trend takes place. - ReTest signal is 1 column with opposite color in histogram and next column with trend color (see the pic
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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GG ATR Trailing Stop
Pham Quoc Gia
5 (7)
Indicators
Time your Entry and Exits with Average True Range (ATR) Trailing Stops ATR Trailing Stops are primarily used to protect capital and lock in profits on individual trades but they can also be used, in conjunction with a trend filter, to signal entries. The indicator will help make your calculation of stop loss easier as it will be visually aiding you in choosing where to put your stoploss level on the chart by calculating the current value of ATR indicator. For those who are unfamiliar with ATR, i
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GG MA Power Trend
Pham Quoc Gia
Indicators
Based on two MA line indicators. Looking at the histogram, if the value is greater than 0, the uptrend will increase, the bigger the value, the stronger the uptrend will be and vice versa, if the value is less than 0, the downtrend will decrease, the smaller the value, the stronger the downtrend . The necessary condition when entering a buy order is that the first histogram is greater than 0 and the current candle is closed, and enter the order when the second histogram appears. The necessary
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GG Time To Trade
Pham Quoc Gia
Indicators
Time to Trade Trading timing indicator is based on market volatility through 2 ATR indicators to determine the timing of a transaction. The indicator determines the times when the market has strong volatility in trend. When histogram is greater than 0 (blue) is a strong market, when histogram is less than 0 (yellow) is a weak market. Should only trade within histograms greater than 0. Based on the histogram chart, the first histogram value is greater than 0 and the second histogram appears, this
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Time To Trade GG MT4
Pham Quoc Gia
3 (1)
Indicators
Time to Trade Trading timing indicator is based on market volatility through 2 ATR indicators to determine the timing of a transaction. The indicator determines the times when the market has strong volatility in trend. When histogram is greater than 0 (blue) is a strong market, when histogram is less than 0 (yellow) is a weak market. Should only trade within histograms greater than 0. Based on the histogram chart, the first histogram value is greater than 0 and the second histogram appears, this
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Super Copier GG
Pham Quoc Gia
Utilities
Super Copier G&G  Super Copier G&G FREE Here Expert Advisor copies orders to several trading accounts (regardless of a broker) if their respective MetaTrader 4 terminals are opened on a single PC/VPS. The EA may copy from multiple (unlimited) initial accounts to a single target one or from a single initial account to multiple (unlimited) target ones. The work of other EAs and manual trading on initial and target accounts are not affected by the copier. Support for four methods of managing the c
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Pham Quoc Gia
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Super Copier GG Free Super Copier GG Full Version Super Copier GG Full  FREE    Super Copier G&G Free (Symbol  USDCHF and EURAUD only, Max three order) Expert Advisor copies orders to several trading accounts (regardless of a broker) if their respective MetaTrader 4 terminals are opened on a single PC/VPS. The EA may copy from multiple (unlimited) initial accounts to a single target one or from a single initial account to multiple (unlimited) target ones. The work of other EAs and manual tradin
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GG Signal Scanner ATR
Pham Quoc Gia
Indicators
GG Signal Scanner ATR base on  ATR, MA and RSI indicators  to determine trade times and entry points. The indicator scans all currency pairs in Market Watch or according to the list of currency pairs. The entry points will be listed of alerts and sent to the phone or email. Indicators are for use on one chart only and should not be used in conjunction with other indicators. Indicator should be used for M15 - H1 - H4 timeframe. In the strategy tester, the indicator only checks for 1 currency pair
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Anderson Cândido
18
Anderson Cândido 2025.12.08 12:56 
 

estou usando o indicador a pouco tempo. Gostei bastante dele porque eu consigo me manter no trade o máximo de tempo possível, ajustando o stop loss conforme o preço vai avançando

Fernando Alonso
1055
Fernando Alonso 2025.05.20 20:19 
 

Gran indicador, muy bueno para stop loss . Gracias

merky16
345
merky16 2025.04.13 11:13 
 

Gran indicador muchas gracias

eryuechunshen
672
eryuechunshen 2024.01.28 16:09 
 

Hello sir, thank you very much for providing the technical indicator for free, can you briefly describe how it is used? Thank you!

topline8000
1144
topline8000 2023.09.25 14:17 
 

good for stop loss

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2023.09.04 15:30 
 

Good Indicator.

dmutitu2002
35
dmutitu2002 2022.08.23 07:32 
 

I need help on how to use this indicator. I downloaded it successfully. But I need guidance on how to use. I am also able to load it onto any chart.Thanks.

John Winsome Munar
3471
John Winsome Munar 2022.06.15 00:12 
 

It helps with entry and exit, thanks

索尼搭內特
16
索尼搭內特 2022.01.03 15:03 
 

This indicator works properly on my computer but cannot work on the AWS EC2. The MT4 of the EC2 shows that "cannot load c:\.......MT4\indicators\ATR Trailing Stop GG MT4.exe" DO NOT KNOW WHY?

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I know why this indicator cannot load successfully. I do the following steps to let it work.

The following test:

1. download this indicator by clicking the "Download" of this web page.

2. it will pops up a message to open MT4

3. log in to the Mt4

4. the download begins on the "Market" tab page of the MT4.

5. Now, you can use the indicator properly.

---

This indicator cannot work is due to we copy the indicator to the ...\...\MQL4\Indicators\ directly.

You should do the download procedure described above, then the ATR Trailing Stop GG indicator works properly on your MT4.

vinitrader
64
vinitrader 2021.08.13 19:30 
 

I've been testing this indicator and indeed it works as Dan Howard (above) says. At first I didn't realize what happened to my other charts and constantly loading my templates again and again up until switched to another broker MT4 that didn't have the indicator. Very good tool but it needs to correct these issues.

Dan Howard
302
Dan Howard 2021.05.25 17:04 
 

The concept is wonderful and powerful. The application, however, is lacking due to some software glitches. - Many other apps won't work if this app is on the chart. - All objects placed on the chart (lines, rectangles, notes, etc.) are removed if you change time frames or leave the chart and come back to it later. - If you place it several charts, then the computer bogs down and stops. The computer does fine if you restrict it to one or two charts only. Fix these issues and you have a powerful tool.

323323
34
323323 2021.04.02 20:58 
 

It's a real help. It saves me time. Excellent non-automated indicator. Thanks

Marcelo Morales
22
Marcelo Morales 2021.03.13 22:54 
 

Excelente alternativa para sustituir en colocación de SL al parabolic

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