GG MA Power Trend

Based on two MA line indicators.

Looking at the histogram, if the value is greater than 0, the uptrend will increase, the bigger the value, the stronger the uptrend will be and vice versa, if the value is less than 0, the downtrend will decrease, the smaller the value, the stronger the downtrend .
The necessary condition when entering a buy order is that the first histogram is greater than 0 and the current candle is closed, and enter the order when the second histogram appears.
The necessary condition when entering a sell order is that the first histogram is less than 0 and the current candle is closed, and enter the order when the second histogram appears.

Users should combine with other indicators to better determine entry points.

Support for GG MA Power Trend indicator in the setting.


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ThorstenKock
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ThorstenKock 2020.10.01 22:53 
 

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