GG ATR Trailing Stop

5

Time your Entry and Exits with Average True Range (ATR) Trailing Stops

ATR Trailing Stops are primarily used to protect capital and lock in profits on individual trades but they can also be used, in conjunction with a trend filter, to signal entries.

The indicator will help make your calculation of stop loss easier as it will be visually aiding you in choosing where to put your stoploss level on the chart by calculating the current value of ATR indicator.

For those who are unfamiliar with ATR, it is a useful indicator to calculate stoploss for trend following strategy. If volatility is high, ATR stoploss level will be wider to ensure that your stoploss is reasonably wide enough to stay with the trend; and when volatility is low, ATR stoploss level will be contracted narrower to ensure that you won't be caught in a sudden trend reversal or big pullback.

With this indicator:

- Helps you to identify your stop loss or take profit points according to visual indicators. You have to adjust it manually.

- Helps you to find entry and exit points when combined with other indicators (for example, GG Time to Trade see the picture below).

Parameter:

- ATR Period // Period of the ATR

- Multiples of ATR //Multiples are applied for trailing stops

- Multiples of TP by ATR //Multiples are applied for Take Profit

- Multiples of SL by ATR //Multiples are applied for Stop Loss (normally by  )

ATR Trailing Stops Setup

Typical ATR time periods used vary between 5 and 21 days. Wilder originally suggested using 7 days, short-term traders use 5, and longer term traders 21 days. Multiples between 2.5 and 3.5 x ATR are normally applied for trailing stops, with lower multiples more prone to whipsaws.

The default is set as 3 x 21-Day ATR.

Indicator for MT4

Feedback for improvement is appreciated. If you feel good and effective, please share with your friends and review the product. Thanks for your attention.





Reviews 8
Irusel
794
Irusel 2025.05.08 15:09 
 

очень хорошо

Dachs87
169
Dachs87 2025.05.04 14:31 
 

Absolut perfekt. Vielen Dank dafür !!! Es hat meinen Handelsplan vollständig gemacht.

Ed_ Edward
176
Ed_ Edward 2024.08.14 08:43 
 

You are a king with a big heart.. God bless you for this free and accurate indicator

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Based on two MA line indicators. Looking at the histogram, if the value is greater than 0, the uptrend will increase, the bigger the value, the stronger the uptrend will be and vice versa, if the value is less than 0, the downtrend will decrease, the smaller the value, the stronger the downtrend . The necessary condition when entering a buy order is that the first histogram is greater than 0 and the current candle is closed, and enter the order when the second histogram appears. The necessary
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GG Signal Scanner ATR
Pham Quoc Gia
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GG Signal Scanner ATR base on  ATR, MA and RSI indicators  to determine trade times and entry points. The indicator scans all currency pairs in Market Watch or according to the list of currency pairs. The entry points will be listed of alerts and sent to the phone or email. Indicators are for use on one chart only and should not be used in conjunction with other indicators. Indicator should be used for M15 - H1 - H4 timeframe. In the strategy tester, the indicator only checks for 1 currency pair
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Irusel
794
Irusel 2025.05.08 15:09 
 

очень хорошо

Dachs87
169
Dachs87 2025.05.04 14:31 
 

Absolut perfekt. Vielen Dank dafür !!! Es hat meinen Handelsplan vollständig gemacht.

Ed_ Edward
176
Ed_ Edward 2024.08.14 08:43 
 

You are a king with a big heart.. God bless you for this free and accurate indicator

Henrik Roland Huebl
123
Henrik Roland Huebl 2024.03.16 11:23 
 

Great tool for making it’s SL measurble, I definitely appreciate it!!

Sani T
18
Sani T 2023.03.07 07:29 
 

Very useful. To much noise but can just turn off the unwanted signals though, so I find it excellent

Alan Breinbauer krebs
16
Alan Breinbauer krebs 2022.12.24 15:22 
 

So far, so good. It does exactly what is says to do. Very helpful and reliable.

sersal
34
sersal 2022.01.24 18:53 
 

хорошая программа,к ней бы ещё приделать МА,чтоб не сигналил против тренда,и готовый советник

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.23 15:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Pham Quoc Gia
15312
Reply from developer Pham Quoc Gia 2021.01.26 09:51
Thank you for your good reviews, hope to help you and many others
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