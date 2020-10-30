GG Signal Scanner ATR

GG Signal Scanner ATR base on  ATR, MA and RSI indicators  to determine trade times and entry points. The indicator scans all currency pairs in Market Watch or according to the list of currency pairs. The entry points will be listed of alerts and sent to the phone or email.

Indicators are for use on one chart only and should not be used in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator should be used for M15 - H1 - H4 timeframe.

In the strategy tester, the indicator only checks for 1 currency pair.

Update V3;

1.Additional multi-time frame scan

2.Additional calculation and display of total pips of orders, transaction statistics

3.Additional trailing stop feature

4.Adjust some of the display options: draw entry points, toggle chart display on and off ...

Support for GG MA Power Trend indicator in the setting.





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Time your Entry and Exits with Average True Range (ATR) Trailing Stops ATR Trailing Stops are primarily used to protect capital and lock in profits on individual trades but they can also be used, in conjunction with a trend filter, to signal entries. The indicator will help make your calculation of stop loss easier as it will be visually aiding you in choosing where to put your stoploss level on the chart by calculating the current value of ATR indicator. For those who are unfamiliar with ATR, i
FREE
ATR Trailing Stop GG MT4
Pham Quoc Gia
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Time your Entry and Exits with Average True Range (ATR) Trailing Stops ATR Trailing Stops are primarily used to protect capital and lock in profits on individual trades but they can also be used, in conjunction with a trend filter, to signal entries. The indicator will help make your calculation of stop loss easier as it will be visually aiding you in choosing where to put your stoploss level on the chart by calculating the current value of ATR indicator. For those who are unfamiliar with ATR, i
FREE
GG MA Power Trend
Pham Quoc Gia
Indicators
Based on two MA line indicators. Looking at the histogram, if the value is greater than 0, the uptrend will increase, the bigger the value, the stronger the uptrend will be and vice versa, if the value is less than 0, the downtrend will decrease, the smaller the value, the stronger the downtrend . The necessary condition when entering a buy order is that the first histogram is greater than 0 and the current candle is closed, and enter the order when the second histogram appears. The necessary
FREE
GG Time To Trade
Pham Quoc Gia
Indicators
Time to Trade Trading timing indicator is based on market volatility through 2 ATR indicators to determine the timing of a transaction. The indicator determines the times when the market has strong volatility in trend. When histogram is greater than 0 (blue) is a strong market, when histogram is less than 0 (yellow) is a weak market. Should only trade within histograms greater than 0. Based on the histogram chart, the first histogram value is greater than 0 and the second histogram appears, this
FREE
Time To Trade GG MT4
Pham Quoc Gia
3 (1)
Indicators
Time to Trade Trading timing indicator is based on market volatility through 2 ATR indicators to determine the timing of a transaction. The indicator determines the times when the market has strong volatility in trend. When histogram is greater than 0 (blue) is a strong market, when histogram is less than 0 (yellow) is a weak market. Should only trade within histograms greater than 0. Based on the histogram chart, the first histogram value is greater than 0 and the second histogram appears, this
FREE
Super Copier GG
Pham Quoc Gia
Utilities
Super Copier G&G  Super Copier G&G FREE Here Expert Advisor copies orders to several trading accounts (regardless of a broker) if their respective MetaTrader 4 terminals are opened on a single PC/VPS. The EA may copy from multiple (unlimited) initial accounts to a single target one or from a single initial account to multiple (unlimited) target ones. The work of other EAs and manual trading on initial and target accounts are not affected by the copier. Support for four methods of managing the c
Super Copier GG Free
Pham Quoc Gia
1 (1)
Utilities
Super Copier GG Free Super Copier GG Full Version Super Copier GG Full  FREE    Super Copier G&G Free (Symbol  USDCHF and EURAUD only, Max three order) Expert Advisor copies orders to several trading accounts (regardless of a broker) if their respective MetaTrader 4 terminals are opened on a single PC/VPS. The EA may copy from multiple (unlimited) initial accounts to a single target one or from a single initial account to multiple (unlimited) target ones. The work of other EAs and manual tradin
FREE
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