GG Signal Scanner ATR base on ATR, MA and RSI indicators to determine trade times and entry points. The indicator scans all currency pairs in Market Watch or according to the list of currency pairs. The entry points will be listed of alerts and sent to the phone or email.

Indicators are for use on one chart only and should not be used in conjunction with other indicators.

Indicator should be used for M15 - H1 - H4 timeframe.

In the strategy tester, the indicator only checks for 1 currency pair.

Update V3;



1.Additional multi-time frame scan



2.Additional calculation and display of total pips of orders, transaction statistics



3.Additional trailing stop feature



4.Adjust some of the display options: draw entry points, toggle chart display on and off ...

Support for GG MA Power Trend indicator in the setting.















