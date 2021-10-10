The Asian session MT5

The Asian Session - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.


This system detects the ranges between the end of the American session and the beginning of the Asian session, operating in favor of the break, thinking that this break prior to the start of the session occurs because within the Asian session there will be an impulse in favor of the break. breaking off.

To adapt to the different schedules of the different brokers, you have to set the closing time of the American session of your broker in the configuration, from this point the system detects when to enter and in what direction.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions

The Asian Session It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.    




You can download the demo and test it yourself.


The Asian Session it Is the trading system is suitable both for experienced traders and beginners !    


  •  Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.
  • "Safety first" approach in development.
    • Stress-tests on historical data.
      • Fully automatic.
        • Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.
          • Fast VPS a most.
            • The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.
            • The System trades during certain working hours when the market is most profitable!


            Input parameters:

            Magic Number:One different number for pair.

            Size: Size of the no trading zone.

            Margin_exit: margin of security of exit.

            Margin_entry: margin of security of entry.

            Margin_box: margin of security of no trading zone.

            Control Power: Number of order to start increasing the lot.

            Grip Control: Number of past to the grip. After the control power.

            Manual lot:Fixet Lot if autolot is false.

            Hour of end American sesión: Put the time of close de American sesión in your broker, only hour field is used in this field.


            ------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------

            I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

            I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

             Try the demo now!


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