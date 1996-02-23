Autopilot for MT5





Because worrying about optimization settings or particularities of the order to operate, let the system pilot for you.



This system makes all the adjustments automatically, analyzing the pair and the market to decide which is the most efficient step to reach your destination.



You just sit in the passenger seat and watch the scenery while the robot takes you to your destination.



Autopilot is a multiple trade and multiple lot system, adjusting these parameters within the algorithm to get you to your destination just like your car's GPS does.



Sit down and put your destiny in the form of minimum lot and he will do everything for you.

Autopilot - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.



The system uses multiple lot depending on the algorithm used, the initial lot is double the one marked as the minimum lot and is used as a reference in the algorithm.

The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions.

The system is very intuitive and you only have to adjust min lot of the algorithm



Autopilot it It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.



You can download the demo and test it yourself.







Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most.

Input parameters:

Magic Number of the EA : One different number for pair. MIN LOT, INITIAL LOT IS DOUBLE OF THIS LOT : MIN LOT, INITIAL LOT IS DOUBLE OF THIS LOT. MIN LOT, INITIAL LOT IS DOUBLE OF THIS LOT.





The lot that is entered in the field does not correspond to the initial is the minimum lot used in the algorithm, the system will start the algorithm using double lot of the field and depending on whether the market evolution, go performing operations with different lots.



