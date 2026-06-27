Bitcoin Breaker

5

Bitcoin Breaker is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for BTCUSD, built around one of the most reliable principles in technical analysis: price breaking through significant support and resistance levels tends to continue in the direction of the break.


How it works

The EA continuously monitors price action to identify significant swing highs and lows — levels where price has previously reversed, indicating zones of genuine supply and demand. When price approaches one of these levels, a pending stop order is placed just beyond it, so the EA only enters when the market actually confirms the break with momentum.


Intelligent trade management

Entries are managed with a choice of fixed or ATR-based stop loss and take profit, meaning the EA automatically scales its risk parameters to Bitcoin's current volatility — a tight SL at $50,000 is very different from one at $100,000, and the EA accounts for that. It mainly aims to lock in quick profits, so there is an implemented trailing stop loss that starts trailing price as soon as a bit of profit is at hand. This optional setting, is what makes this EA so good.


Key features

  • ATR-fraction SL/TP that self-adjusts across all market conditions and price levels
  • Risk-based position sizing — risk a fixed percentage of your balance per trade
  • Every trade uses a mandatory Stop Loss and an optional Take Profit
  • Trailing Stop Loss is optional but highly recommended
  • Pending stop orders with automatic expiry — no stale orders left on the chart
  • Clean inputs panel — only the settings you actually need
  • Hour filter
  • Weekend filter
  • News filter — automatically pauses new order placement around high-impact economic events


Important Notes

  • This is NOT a Martingale/Grid EA
  • Symbol: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Recommended Balance: $500
  • Account with low spreads on BTCUSD is required
  • Minimum Account Leverage for the EA to work: 1:100 or higher
  • A VPS is highly recommended to keep the EA running 24/7


If you backtest the EA make sure to use Real Ticks for more accurate/realistic results.

I advise to test the EA on a demo account for at least 2 weeks to test your broker's conditions.


Past performance doesn't guarantee future results. Don't risk money you can't afford to lose.

Reviews 1
Tiago Alexandre Melo Ferreira
188
Tiago Alexandre Melo Ferreira 2026.07.07 10:44 
 

Ater 5 days using Bitcoin Breaker, with fantastic support from Tiago i leave my review, 5 stars until now. i will let it run until end july and if something change during this time i will come and change my review https://cdn.phototourl.com/free/2026-07-07-6455a039-1af9-4e5d-8747-26e01facc256.png on pic above there all my trades until now with 1200 spread.

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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Tiago Alexandre Melo Ferreira
188
Tiago Alexandre Melo Ferreira 2026.07.07 10:44 
 

Ater 5 days using Bitcoin Breaker, with fantastic support from Tiago i leave my review, 5 stars until now. i will let it run until end july and if something change during this time i will come and change my review https://cdn.phototourl.com/free/2026-07-07-6455a039-1af9-4e5d-8747-26e01facc256.png on pic above there all my trades until now with 1200 spread.

Tiago Manuel De Oliveira Esteves
249
Reply from developer Tiago Manuel De Oliveira Esteves 2026.07.07 18:21
Thank you so much for the positive review Tiago, it's great to hear the EA is working well for you!
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