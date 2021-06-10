Two Factor Customizer is an fully custimizable Expert Advisor. You can choose multiple parameters that act as a trigger to execute a buy or sell order. Additionally you can choose a previous step (Two Factor), where you can also combine multiple parameters previous to those configured for the buy and sell orders.

The parameters available to configure to your liking are: lots, stop loss, take profit, dynamic lots, order type,timeframe.

Indicator combinations for triggering orders and for preconditions (two factors) are: RSI, EMA1, EMA2, EMA3, EMA4,MACD.

INPUTS PARAMETERS:

OPERATION OPTIONS

magic number = number for identification

lots = lots for operation

stop loss = the stop loss value number

take profit = the take profit value number

trailing stop = the trailing stop value number

dynamic lots = set if lots are calculated dynamically, lots grow or decrease depending on the size of the account

order type = type sell or buy order

timeframe= period for operations M1,M5,M15,H1,H4…

EXECUTION OPTIONS

rsi option = ignore, equal to, less than, great than, less or equal to, great or equal to

rsi value = RSI value number

moving average 1 option = ignore, this MA below to MA 1, this MA below to MA 2, this MA below to MA 3, this MA below to MA 4, this MA above to MA 1, this MA above to MA 2, this MA above to MA 3, this MA above to MA 4, price close below this MA,price close above this MA

moving average 1 value = EMA perdiod value

moving average 2 option = ignore, this MA below to MA 1, this MA below to MA 2, this MA below to MA 3, this MA below to MA 4, this MA above to MA 1, this MA above to MA 2, this MA above to MA 3, this MA above to MA 4, price close below this MA,price close above this MA

moving average 2 value = EMA perdiod value

moving average 3 option = ignore, this MA below to MA 1, this MA below to MA 2, this MA below to MA 3, this MA below to MA 4, this MA above to MA 1, this MA above to MA 2, this MA above to MA 3, this MA above to MA 4, price close below this MA,price close above this MA

moving average 3 value = EMA perdiod value

moving average 4 value = ignore, this MA below to MA 1, this MA below to MA 2, this MA below to MA 3 ...

moving average 4 option = EMA Perdiod value,

macd value = ignore, equal to zero, less than zero, great than zero, less or equal zero, great or equal zero

PRE-CONDITION OPTIONS OR TWO FACTOR (OPTIONAL USE)

use pre-conditions = set if you want to use pre conditions





rest parameters are equals that EXECUTION OPTIONS

Notes:*for use “pre-conditions“ you must set to true the use pre-condition parameter.







