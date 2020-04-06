Not your average Moving Averages

Not Your Average Moving Average is a powerful yet refined trend-following Expert Advisor that trades based on moving average crossovers, intelligently filtered by ADX to avoid low-momentum markets. Built for traders who want precision trend entries and robust risk management, this EA brings both flexibility and discipline to your charts.



Strategy Logic:


MA Crossover System: The EA enters long or short positions when the Fast Moving Average crosses above or below the Slow Moving Average — a classic and time-proven trend-following approach.


ADX Trend Filter: To avoid false signals in choppy markets, trades are only taken if the ADX value exceeds a user-defined cutoff, confirming a strong trend is in place.



Inputs Explained:


 EA Setup


Timeframe – Choose the timeframe the EA uses for indicator calculations (e.g., M15, H1, H4).



ADX Period – Number of bars used to calculate ADX (e.g., 12).



ADX Cutoff – Minimum ADX value for trade signals to be valid. Ensures that trades only occur in trending markets (e.g., 20).



Moving Averages


Slow MA Type / Period – Defines the type (e.g., SMA, EMA, LWMA, SMMA) and length of the slow moving average.



Fast MA Type / Period – Defines the type and length of the fast moving average used to trigger entries.



Risk Management


Lot Size – Fixed size for each trade (e.g., 0.1 lots).



Take Profit (percent decimal) – Target profit in percentage of entry price (e.g., 0.01 = 1% TP).



Stop Loss (percent decimal) – Stop loss in percentage of entry price (e.g., 0.005 = 0.5% SL).



Drawdown Protection – EA stops trading when drawdown exceeds this percentage of the balance (e.g., 0.5 = 50% max drawdown).



Positive Risk-Reward Enforcement – Ensures take profit is greater than stop loss. Helps maintain a favorable R:R ratio (> 1:1), which is crucial for long-term profitability.



Safety and Discipline Built In:


🚫 No trading in weak trends thanks to ADX filtering.



⚖️ No negative R:R setups allowed — a safeguard for strategic consistency.



🔒 Drawdown guard ensures the EA stops if equity drops below a safe threshold.



Perfect For:


- Traders who want MA-based automation with intelligent filters


- Live trading with structured risk protocols


Strategy testing with strict risk-reward logic


Avoiding overtrading in sideways markets



If you’re a fan of classic moving average systems, but want smarter entries and tighter control, Not Your Average Moving Average lives up to its name.





