■ Overview

Falcon Eyes – Personal Edition is a recovery-based Expert Advisor built on mathematical safety-margin design, statistical range modeling, and a Fibonacci-structured averaging system.

This EA is not designed under the assumption that losses never occur.

Instead, it assumes that losses and drawdowns will inevitably occur, and the logic is built to operate under that reality.

Therefore, you must separate operating capital from reserve capital (recovery funds).

This edition does not include the automatic account-recovery mechanism—proper risk management is required.

■ Key Features (Personal Edition)

🔹 Fibonacci-based Lot Scaling

Fixed 10-level averaging system using internal Fibonacci coefficients.

🔹 SafetyMultiplier (Safety Margin)

The EA calculates its tolerance to adverse movement using the

worst 7-day range within the past 5 years (statistically fixed reference).

Lower SafetyMultiplier = higher profit but higher statistical danger

(applies to all currency pairs, not just EURUSD).

This is a classic risk–return trade-off.

🔹 RSI Trigger (Fixed Thresholds)

RSI ≥ 86 → Countertrend Buy

RSI ≤ 14 → Countertrend Sell

These fixed entries prevent over-optimization and maintain universal behavior across market conditions.

🔹 Profit-Take Logic (Directional Group Close)

When the total floating profit of one direction exceeds:

(total balance + credit) × TargetProfitPct%

→ all positions in that direction are closed simultaneously.

This enables the EA to recover efficiently by using the averaged entry price.

🔹 MODE (Trade Direction Control)

Buy only

Sell only

Both

Force Close (no new orders + close all)

This structure prevents one-directional market drift from becoming an immediate failure factor.

■ Market Behavior & Profit Characteristics

Works independently of spread , short-term price range , and general volatility

Resistant to long trends due to mode control

Can achieve very high profitability in stable oscillation or broad range markets

A failure scenario occurs only when

the market produces an extreme one-directional movement statistically far beyond what SafetyMultiplier assumes.

■ About Losses (Important)

Falcon Eyes is built on the following principles:

✔ Losses and drawdowns will occur

No setting can eliminate them statistically.

✔ You must separate operating funds and reserve funds

Operating account → EA operation

Reserve account → manual deposit in case of full loss (recovery funds)

Because this edition has no automatic recovery,

capital management is entirely the user's responsibility.

■ Required Setup (Mandatory)

🟧 1. Strategy Tester (Mandatory)

You must test and confirm:

SafetyMultiplier

TargetProfitPct

MODE

Your personal risk tolerance

Adjust these to match your investment strategy.

🟧 2. Live Account Testing (Mandatory)

Before real deployment:

Test your chosen configuration in Strategy Tester

Then run it on a demo/live account for several weeks

Confirm the expected behavior under real data

🟧 SafetyMultiplier Notes (Real-World Data)

As of late 2025:

EURUSD with Safety=100 is statistically insufficient for stable operation

The same phenomenon appears across several major currency pairs

This is not a EURUSD-specific issue

■ Specifications Summary

Maximum averaging levels: 10

Fibonacci lot scaling: internal & fixed

Automatic recovery: not included

SafetyMultiplier: user adjustable

RSI entry: fixed 86 / 14

Profit-take: directional group closure

Currency pairs: unrestricted

Minimum recommended capital: ≥ 600 USD

■ Recommended For