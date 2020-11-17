PRO Channels

The PRO Channel indicator implements the channel as well as signals for entry at the channel boundaries. Channel trading is one of the most popular Forex strategies, its simplicity allows even beginners to use this trading option. PRO Channel is a classic indicator of the family of channel indicators, the use of which allows the trader to react in time to the price going beyond the boundaries of the channel set for it. This corridor is built on the basis of the analysis of several candles, starting from the last one, as a result of which the extremes of the studied interval are determined. They are the ones who create the channel lines.





As a rule, oscillatory movements occur from the formed highs and lows for a certain period. If you look at the price and try to identify the simplest visual patterns, you will immediately see that the price almost never moves in a straight line, but instead you will see how the price fluctuates within a visual range. This is due to the fact that traders are trying to break through the formed tops or bottoms, since the most important definition of a trend states that at the moment of its development, price lows or highs, depending on the direction of movement, must be constantly updated.





The indicator catches changes and helps the user to read the price chart more efficiently.