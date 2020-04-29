Arin2

3.5

ARIN2: High Frequency Trading

Automated  Robot for  Increasing  Net worth by  2 factors: trading and rebates

A versatile and unconventional anti-martingale EA that fills an overlooked niche in the EA domain.

Advantages

  • Set-and-forget, fully-automated
  • Automatic Lot-sizing
  • Generate profit regardless of market direction
  • High-frequency increases volume and rebates
  • Designed specifically for Flash Crashes, Black Swan events, price gaps, News Events
  • Immune to slippage, latency, requotes, disconnections
  • Any instrument (currency, metal), any time frame
  • Flexible parameters for optimised performance:
    • operate against the trend (traditional grid-martingale), or
    • operate trend-following (anti-martingale);
    • 24/5 operation, or
    • time-restricted operation;
    • close by: TakeProfit (pips), PercentProfit (balance), or StopLoss;
    • operate multiple instances simultaneously: same currency, different currency, same settings, opposing settings;
  • Incorporating 12+ years' trading experience (2008), 6+ years’ research (2014), USD$3200+ development to date


Requirements

  • Regulated True-ECN broker that allows hedging: http://bit.ly/2t8SCL2
  • Know your broker's limit on maximum concurrent open trades
  • Modify parameters to suit your preference and trading conditions
  • Backtest and Demo test first, before going Live
  • Minimum $5000, suggest $10,000+
  • Churning is frowned upon by most brokers:
    • do not discuss the strategy with your broker
    • do not ask your broker if they allow churning
    • use settings that generate trading profits

Parameters

Parameter Default Description / Explanation
 MAIN SETTINGS  
 Use Percent of Balance (%)  true  Enable/disable AutoLot-calculation of initial Lotsize, based upon account balance
 a) % for Initial Lot  0.6   Initial Lotsize, using AutoLot-calculation of account balance
 b) % for Take Profit  0.04  Close all orders at this percentage gain of balance (0=disabled)
Use Time Filter  false  Enable/disable EA operation according to parameters [StartHour] and [EndHour]
 a) Start Hour  18  If [TimeFilter]=[true], begin operations at this time
 b) End Hour
  3  If [TimeFilter]=[true], cease operations at this time
 1> IF Grid Reaches Level  999  Buy-grid or Sell-grid must reach this level to activate the StopLoss
 2> THEN Set StopLoss At Level  999  Set StopLoss at this grid-level
 Reverse Trade Operations  true  Reverse normal operation: Buy = Sell, Sell = Buy
 Slippage (Points)   4  EA will account for slippage to this amount
 DD Reduction Algorithm   DD Off  DrawDown Reducer: use profit orders to close loss orders
 Order DDR  6  Grid level to begin DDR Algorithm
 % profit DDR  1  Profit % to close profit order vs loss order
 BUY SETTINGS    
 Enable Buy Orders  true  Enable/disable Buy orders
 Magic  223232  Set Magic number for Buy orders
 Initial Lotsize  0.01  Initial Buy Lotsize, active if [Use Percent of Balance]=[false]
 Lot Exponent  1  Buy martingale factor: <1 = reducing Lotsize; 1 = addition of Lotsize; >1 = multiplication of Lotsize
 Take Profit (Pips)  0.0  TakeProfit for Buy orders, if [Reverse]=[false] and [ProfitPercent]=[0] (function disabled if 0)
 Stop Loss (Pips)  0.0  StopLoss for Buy orders (function disabled if 0)
 Grid Size (Pips)  2.0  Distance in pips between Buy orders
 Maximum Buy Orders  200  Maximum allowed Buy orders
 SELL SETTINGS     
 Enable Sell Orders  true  Enable/disable Sell orders
 Magic  8898975  Set Magic number for Sell orders
 Initial Lotsize  0.01  Initial Buy Lotsize, used if [Allow_Percentage_of_Balance]=[false]
 Lot Exponent  1.0  Buy martingale factor: <1 = reducing Lotsize; 1 = addition of Lotsize; >1 = multiplication of Lotsize
 Take Profit (Pips)  0.0  TakeProfit for Sell orders, if [Reverse]=[false] and [ProfitPercent]=[0] (function disabled if 0)
 Stop Loss (Pips)   0.0  StopLoss for Sell orders (function disabled if 0)
 Grid Size (Pips)  2.0  Distance in pips between Sell orders
 Maximum Sell Orders  200  Maximum allowed Sell orders


Pricing

  • For future improvements
  • Free life-time updates

Planned Improvements

  • Enhance StopLoss with trailing
  • On-chart indicators for TakeProfit and StopLoss levels
  • Addition of filters MA, RSI, MACD, Stoch, BB

References:

https://bit.ly/2Q7Yf4c

    Reviews 4
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    24722
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER 2020.12.27 15:19 
     

    Excellent EA with no doubt! Trading Forex had never been such a peace of mind since I began using this EA! This EA shows a very deep understanding of the market, and best way to coope with its complexity. After all what matters is to save your account and leave the day with a handsome sum of gains, and this is exactly what you will get from his EA as per my experience. Well done, and I highly recommend this EA. Note: You WILL NEED to modify a bit in the setting to get the most of the EA, so don't forget doing so.

    amoustafa79
    110
    amoustafa79 2021.03.22 10:15 
     

    very good product, thank you Matthew.. But I see the Grid stoploss function is not working, maybe its something wrong with my setup. how can I get support on that?

    RDI
    1482
    RDI 2020.09.16 13:55 
     

    Good Robot . Expandable. Mathew is a very helpful and nice person in all matters. Thank you for your work Mat!!!

    Recommended products
    UniTradeXpert
    Tsz Fung Wong
    Experts
    Introducing UniTradeXpert: Your Ultimate Forex Program! Uncover the extraordinary potential of UniTradeXpert, a cutting-edge expert advisor meticulously crafted to enhance your forex trading experience. With nearly 7 years of comprehensive data analysis support , this EA provides a decisive edge in the fiercely competitive market with an astounding accuracy rate of 99.9% . UniTradeXpert excels in oscillation trading within the one-hour timeframe of the AUDCAD currency pair. This professional app
    ForexTrendex
    Luciana Andrea Maggiori
    Experts
    Welcome. ForexTrendex is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places. IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became very heavy ,resulting to a very very slow testing in ticks. Please,note   that testing in control points will not show the strength of the EA because the results will be wrong.In control points the actions are taken in ever
    GoldenhuntMS
    Otmane Achandir
    Experts
    Introducing HuntproAIpro: The Ultimate Trend Hunting Solution Version 1.1.0 Updated: May 18, 2025 Activations Available: Limited to 50 users only HuntproAIpro   is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that masters the art of trend hunting with precision and intelligence. Using advanced rejection pattern recognition technology, HuntproAIpro identifies powerful trend continuations and reversals in the XAUUSD and EURUSD markets. With over 4 years of proven performance, this EA has consistently capitaliz
    Forex Robot VIX
    Hong Ling Mu
    Experts
    <LOGIC> Forex Robot EA VIX used VIX indicator. The VIX Index is a calculation designed to produce a measure of constant, 30-day expected volatility of the U.S. stock market, derived from real-time, mid-quote prices of S&P 500 Index (SPX ) call and put options. On a global basis, it is one of the most recognized measures of volatility -- widely reported by financial media and closely followed by a variety of market participants as a daily market indicator. After entry is made with VIX index v
    LENA Scalp
    Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
    4.4 (5)
    Experts
    LENA Scalp   With advanced stop-loss technology utilizing artificial intelligence, Lena Expert Advisor provides an innovative trading experience. Lena’s robot avoids large stop-loss levels, Martingale, and grid trading. Instead, it features a dynamic stop-loss system that adapts to market conditions. AI-driven analysis supports identifying key market opportunities, aligning with its carefully designed strategy. This automated trading solution is based on a robust, well-tested approach crafted b
    AR Canada
    Aleksandr Lila
    3.33 (3)
    Experts
    AR Canada is a fully automated trading robot optimized for USDCAD H1. This free version trades only a fixed lot with minimum volumes. No hedging, no martingale, no grid, no arbitrage, etc. The EA applies the trading algorithm based on crossing the moving averages. Take Profit and Stop Loss values are fixed and have a ratio of 1:4. Positions are closed by the EA when Take Profit or Stop Loss level is reached. Parameters MagicNumber = 3 - unique EA magic number.
    FREE
    Golden Scalper PRO
    Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
    3.83 (12)
    Experts
    Golden Scalper PRO: Our Technology by Your Side! Manual and configuration files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and configuration files. Price: The price increases according to the number of licenses sold. Available copies: 3 Trading gold, one of the most volatile assets in the financial market, requires high precision, thorough analysis, and extremely effective risk management. Golden Scalper PRO was developed precisely to integrate these pillars into a robust and sophisticate
    Arman Flying EA X3
    Samir Arman
    Experts
    Hello all The expert works by hanging pending deals moving with the price when activating a transaction It closes on the stop loss or on a profit from the pursuit of profit Work on low spread currency pairs Like dollar yen currency The work is done with the same settings as the expert, or it can be modified as the user likes Work on a timing of 15M or more as the user likes parameters: Transaction_Movement : Movement =true  . no Movement=false . Lot1: Manual Lot Size Auto_Lot: Set true to auto
    SentimentEA
    Sergii Onyshchenko
    Experts
    This is a rarely working EA.  I recommend this EA for institutional funds. I recommend it only for pair EURUSD. Working timeframe M1 . Orders 1-3 series per month - is optimal. Public monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/616195 Strategy EA sells when is expensive and buys when cheap. If % bulls in a moment  <x   EA is searching for buys. If % bulls in a moment  >y  EA is searching for sells. For opening EA orders, used Market Structure High (MSH) - Market Structure Low (MSL). Parameters
    CHF Portal
    Ngo Yung Lau
    Experts
    CHF Portal is designed for Trading USDCHF specifically. Trading Concept The operation concept of CHF Portal is based on an algorithm which tries to determine the Trend. To be more specific, CHF Portal works with its own calculation logic according to historical volatility and price movement. It is trying to find out the Top or Bottom in a Trend, and open the Short or Long Position accordingly. Don't expect CHF Portal can be able to open the trade on the highest or lowest level, because CHF Port
    Meat EA
    Roman Kanushkin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
    GridProfit
    Hafis Mohamed Yacine
    Experts
    Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
    Amazing Brain MT4
    Amazing Traders
    Experts
    Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To create the strategy, we have used the history data with 99,9% quality for the last 15 years. The best signals had been selected and the false signals have been filtered out. The Expert Advisor performs technical analysis and considers only the breakouts that show the best result.   It uses a system of filtering false signals. The EA uses adaptive trailing stop. The EA uses a ver
    Murasame
    Akihiro Tanaka
    Experts
    overview Murasame is a trend following system that averages about 25 hours per trade. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, 1 position. Stop loss is moved by trailing. Installation Currency Pairs GBPJPY Time axis 30-   minute chart   (ver.4.0~) GMT +2/+3   (   5   daily charts   only) MT4   setting display number of bars Over   1000 Parameters Magic No. Magic Number Summertime 0: None / 1: American style / 2: British style Allowable Spread Acceptable spread (pips) Money Management 0:Fixed / 1
    Oceania Algo
    Armin Heshmat
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Important note :  To enable your news filter, please connect this link to your terminal Otherwise the news will not work. please  go to terminl MT4  :  Tools => Options  => Expert Advisor  => tick Allow web request for listed URL  => please paste URL WEB link here (  URL WEB request NEWS LINK :   http://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml    )  if you have any problem , pls contact me anytime  The indicators used in this expert have nothing to do with the standard indicators in th
    Smoothed Duster EA
    John Wangombe
    Experts
    This trading expert advisors is an clone & upgrade of  "EA Rough Duster ", also trades best on GBPNZD minute 5 timeframe. Maintains a constant account growth and runs best on low spread and commission based accounts. Uses Martingale & perfect hedging to recover unprofitable positions ensuring no loss. Its consistent profit curves,low DrawDowns & risk proves the record for itself in reliability and consistency plus its unique market analysis ensures quick extraction of profits by scalping the mar
    Axel Bot MT4
    Salman Metioui
    Experts
    Axel Bot is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to empower traders with advanced hedging strategies. By seamlessly integrating with major financial markets, Axel Bot allows users to execute trades algorithmically, minimizing risk and maximizing potential returns. The bot leverages real-time market data, advanced analytics, and predictive modeling to identify opportunities for hedging, enabling traders to protect their portfolios against unfavorable market movements. With its intuitive int
    Fire Wave EA
    Ahmed Dwaib
    Experts
    Important Notice: The Fire Wave Expert Advisor is specifically designed to operate on the   GBP/USD pair   using the   5-minute timeframe . Using the EA on higher timeframes   (such as H1 or above)   significantly   increases risk   and could lead to higher-than-expected drawdowns. This is due to the unique calculations of the strategy, which are optimized for the 5-minute chart. However, if you prefer   lower risk with lower returns , the EA can also be used on the   EUR/USD pair , but with low
    BitBull EA MT4
    Arseny Potyekhin
    Experts
    Dear Traders, I am very pleased to introduce our latest project to you. EA BitBull. Real cryptocurrency trading has now become a reality! Because this strategy is so unique, I only want to sell a limited number of licenses. Therefore, the price will steadily increase to limit sales. Next price is 790 USD. With the help of our esteemed partners from all over the world, we have succeeded in developing an innovative crypto strategy. This strategy seamlessly combines with the principles of trend-f
    ADX Version Lock profit Ea
    Supomo
    Experts
    This Robot Ea with indicators ADX. ONLY 1 COPIES OUT OF 5 LEFT AT $ 99! After that, the price will be raised to $ 199. LIVE SIGNAL and EA STRATEGY ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/supomo/seller#products    PARAMETER SETTING EA ⤵⤵⤵ https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/744860 SETTING EA ADX VERSION: ++>, Setting_ADX VERSION= "------- ( Setting Strategy ADX ) -------";         >>period_ADX=28; ++>, EA_Indicators=1. ADX VERSION ++>,  Setting Martingale="------- ( MARTINGALE [open 1=disable] ) --
    LayerStop
    Norhisham Mohd Rudin
    Experts
    LayerStop EA only performs an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, thus only monitor the trailing stoploss. No specific conditions are used to open pending order. Pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP will generated immediately after an Expert Advisor is attach in the chart. Suitable for News High Impact. If you already attach LayerStop EA in the chart, and want LayerStop EA performs new one an action open pending order BUYSTOP or SELLSTOP, you need to remove LayerStop EA from chart a
    Forex Play
    Ivaylo Petkov
    Experts
    Forex Play EA is an automated Expert Advisor based on smart algorithm and some standard indicators like Bollinger Bands, Stand Deviation etc. Money management - automatic lot calculation based on your risk per trade or manually set; Broker SPY Module (Hidden Take Profit and Stop Loss); Spread and Slippage Protection; High Trading Frequency; Flexible input options to use on different currency pairs; This system uses no grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no hedges; Parameters Distance from BB for
    Euro Gift EurUsd M15
    Marek Kupka
    3 (5)
    Experts
    Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
    FREE
    Gold ECN
    Raphael Okonkwo
    Experts
    The Gold ECN EA is designed with the advanced AI algorithms that analyze market uncertainties. It is developed with machine learning systems that can adapt to news updates and dynamically ride the market as changes remain constant. In sync with predictive AI, a machine learning algorithm is used to pick out extreme higher lows, higher highs, lower highs, and lower lows of the market within a period and check for similar repetitions; it goes further to study the chart in real time by using price
    ADX Gold Trading
    Sinh Nguyen Tran Hoang
    Experts
    My   Expert Advisor   trade Gold (XAUUSD) on H1 time frame, Base on ADX indicator, and follow the trend. stop loss 17 usd/0.01 ounce take profit 32 usd/0.01 ounce (0.01 lot) Min deposit: from 300 usd Profit: 100%/years (back test). Draw Down: < 35% Input Setting to test my EA: - Lots: 0.01 - Stoploss: 17 usd/0.01 ounce depend on your broker and your account ( adjust to the correct ratio and   do not change) - Takeprofit:  32  usd/0.01 ounce   depend on your broker  and  your account   ( adjust t
    BDF Simple Bot
    Carlos Federico Beyersdorf
    Experts
    Live Account:  My HotForex Real Account on FXBlue.com   Dear Investor, my name is Carlos Beyersdorf from Argentina… the land of Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. I am a Computer Engineer, trader and system developer since 2002 and in the last years, I have programmed hundreds of indicators and expert advisors. Now I want to share my expert advisor, called BDF Simple Bot. I always kept as a goal the premise of keeping the robot as simple as possible. BDF Simple Bot is the expert advisor resultin
    Dorothy Web Spider V297I4 HydraFlow Autopilot
    Huu Loc Nguyen
    Experts
    ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider (MT4) [Subtitle: HydraFlow Autopilot | Volatility Trap Grid | FireShield Safety] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider (DWS) is not a rigid traditional Expert Advisor. It is an automated trading assistant operating on the "Spider Web" mechanism combined with "HydraFlow" logic . Instead of chasing price with market orders, Dorothy automatically scans market volatility and places smart Pending Orders ("Price Traps") at strate
    BG Night Line
    Boris Gulikov
    Experts
    BG Night Line is an advisor for trading in the Asian trading session. The trading strategy is based on the classic approach of returning the price to its average value. The standard trading indicators built into the terminal are used in the work. Due to the relatively large stop losses and the use of several averaging orders, it is not critical for the ADVISER to expand spreads with low liquidity, and there are no high requirements for fast execution of orders. The EA is designed for trading on
    Perceptrader AI
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 48 month of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timefram
    AIS TrailingStop Moral Expectation
    Aleksej Poljakov
    Experts
    The main purpose of this trading expert is to support open positions using a trailing stop. The expert can track positions opened both manually and by other advisers. The calculation of stop-loss and take-profit levels is based on statistical relationships in price changes on the market. Thanks to this, the adviser chooses the best balance between profit and risk. At the first opportunity, the expert moves the position to breakeven, after which it begins to follow the price. The breakeven point
    Buyers of this product also purchase
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.67 (12)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.6 (20)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
    XG Gold Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.32 (38)
    Experts
    The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.81 (42)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4 (4)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Statistical mt4 scanner dashboard
    Mark Nicole Olarte
    Experts
    THE 8 PILLARS OF STATISTICAL EDGE TRADING "Stop Guessing. Start Winning with the Truth." Pure Mathematics. Zero Indicators. Professional Edge. -------------------------------------------------- INTRODUCTION -------------------------------------------------- "If you don't know who the sucker at the table is... it's probably you." Dear Trader, Let’s be brutally honest. Why are you here?  Most people start trading because they want freedom. They want to fire their boss,  travel the world, and
    Algo Capital I AI Trader
    Jimitkumar Narhari Patel
    Experts
    Algo Capital I AI Trader: Empowering Traders with Integrity and Insight Algo Capital proudly introduces its inaugural state-of-the-art AI Advanced Intelligence Trader - engineered to transform your trading experience through precision, adaptability, and advanced market intelligence. Powered by proprietary algorithms and deep market research, this solution is designed to deliver consistent, high-quality performance across diverse market conditions. Why Algo Capital? Robust Trading Strategies:
    Opening Range Breakout Master
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Experts
    The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Experts
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   2/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
    Gold Throne MT4
    DRT Circle
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Gold Throne EA – Non-Martingale Grid Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) The   Gold Throne EA   is a Expert Advisor designed exclusively for   Gold (XAUUSD)   trading. It operates on a structured   grid trading methodology   while avoiding the use of   martingale   money management. Instead of increasing lot sizes exponentially after losses, the EA uses a fixed or incrementally adjustable lot sizing approach, giving traders greater control over exposure and risk. By removing martingale logic, Gold
    ChimeraFxTool
    Marve Edom Agbor
    5 (1)
    Experts
    CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
    Exorcist Projects
    Ivan Simonika
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
    GridSync Pro
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Experts
    GridSync Pro   is a   sophisticated grid trading EA   designed for   MetaTrader 4   that combines   fully automated execution   with   manual trading flexibility . This   smart grid EA   implements a   non-martingale, advanced grid strategy   with   precise risk management controls , including   daily profit targets, loss limits, and trailing stops   to protect capital during   volatile market conditions . The system maintains a   continuous grid of pre-spaced pending orders   (stop or limit) i
    Trade Vantage v4
    Yvan Musatov
    Experts
    Introducing   Trade Vantage : Professional Market Analyst Trade Vantage   is a highly effective analytical tool that uses a specialized algorithm for trading on the Forex and cryptocurrency markets. Its operating principle is based on price analysis for a certain time interval, identifying the strength and amplitude of price movements using a unique indication system. When a trend loses its strength and changes direction, the expert closes the previous position and opens a new one. The bot also
    Trillion Pips GridX EA
    Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
    Experts
    Trillion Pips GridX EA - Grid and Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses grid trade management, progressive lot scaling, and optional hedging logic to manage trades under various market conditions. This EA is intended for experienced traders who fully understand the risks associated with grid and martingale style trading systems. Strategy Overview Grid Trading Logic The EA opens sequential trades at defined price intervals to
    Three Little Birds
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    Experts
    THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
    PinTrade MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
    Gold Lady
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    1 (1)
    Experts
    The Gold Lady Expert Advisor for gold trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform is an automated trading system specifically designed for gold (XAU/USD) trading. Such advisors typically use algorithms to execute trades based on technical analysis and other market data. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller The advisor employs neural networks to analyze market data in real time, skillfully adapting to changing conditions and issuing highl
    Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
    Harsh Tiwari
    Experts
    ### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
    Btcusd Grid
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    1 (1)
    Experts
    BTCUSD GRID EA An Adaptive Grid Trading System Designed Specifically for BTC/USD BTCUSD GRID EA is a premium Expert Advisor (EA) based on a structured grid strategy, developed exclusively for the BTC/USD pair on the MetaTrader 4 platform. Designed for serious traders, it turns price volatility into structured opportunity — without relying on prediction, only logic and control. Key Features Tailored for BTC/USD — Not a Multi-Pair EA Every algorithm is optimized for the unique behavi
    Guran xauusd
    Ran Gu
    Experts
    Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
    GOLD Max MT4
    Peng Peng Gao
    Experts
    GOLD MAX — A New Era in Gold Trading Intelligence Welcome to a whole new dimension of gold trading! We proudly present   GOLD MAX , the latest member of the Trend Intelligent Trading System family, specializing in precise trading of   XAUUSD (Gold/USD) . No matter how the market fluctuates, GOLD MAX leverages exceptional strategies and stable performance to help you seize brilliant trading opportunities in the gold market! Why Choose GOLD MAX? Smart Trading, Focused on Gold Trend
    Benefit EA
    Vsevolod Merzlov
    Experts
    Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
    Octopus Stability
    Aleksandr Shurgin
    Experts
    After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
    PointerX
    Vasja Vrunc
    Experts
    PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
    Milch Cow Hedge
    Mohamed Nasseem
    Experts
    MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
    Forebot
    Marek Kvarda
    Experts
    This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
    Avato
    Nikolaos Bekos
    Experts
    The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
    AreaFiftyOne
    Valeri Balachnin
    Experts
    Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
    Price Breakthrough EA
    Jun Hu
    Experts
    Note : the spread value,  the broker's slippage and the VPS speed affect the Expert Advisor trading results. Recommendations: gold with spread up to 3, USDJPY with spread up to 1.7, EURUSD with spread up to 1.5. Results will be better with better conditions. The Ping value between VPS and the broker server should be below 10 ms. In addition, the smaller the broker's stop-level requirement, the better; 0 is the best. The Expert Advisor is based on a breakthrough system and carefully controls all
    Filter:
    amoustafa79
    110
    amoustafa79 2021.03.22 10:15 
     

    very good product, thank you Matthew.. But I see the Grid stoploss function is not working, maybe its something wrong with my setup. how can I get support on that?

    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
    24722
    AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER 2020.12.27 15:19 
     

    Excellent EA with no doubt! Trading Forex had never been such a peace of mind since I began using this EA! This EA shows a very deep understanding of the market, and best way to coope with its complexity. After all what matters is to save your account and leave the day with a handsome sum of gains, and this is exactly what you will get from his EA as per my experience. Well done, and I highly recommend this EA. Note: You WILL NEED to modify a bit in the setting to get the most of the EA, so don't forget doing so.

    Swing Trader
    905
    Swing Trader 2020.12.17 18:37 
     

    EA only makes loss and 100 000 open trades. do not rent or buy it. wasted money and not communication with seller.

    Matthew Todorovski
    13132
    Reply from developer Matthew Todorovski 2020.12.22 10:18
    Thank you for your review Cingotrader. Trading always carries risk, and complex tools such as Arin2 are not suitable for everyone.
    RDI
    1482
    RDI 2020.09.16 13:55 
     

    Good Robot . Expandable. Mathew is a very helpful and nice person in all matters. Thank you for your work Mat!!!

    Reply to review