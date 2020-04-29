Arin2
- Matthew Todorovski
- Version: 10.5
- Updated: 8 January 2021
- Activations: 5
ARIN2: High Frequency Trading
Automated Robot for Increasing Net worth by 2 factors: trading and rebates
A versatile and unconventional anti-martingale EA that fills an overlooked niche in the EA domain.
Advantages
- Set-and-forget, fully-automated
- Automatic Lot-sizing
- Generate profit regardless of market direction
- High-frequency increases volume and rebates
- Designed specifically for Flash Crashes, Black Swan events, price gaps, News Events
- Immune to slippage, latency, requotes, disconnections
- Any instrument (currency, metal), any time frame
- Flexible parameters for optimised performance:
- operate against the trend (traditional grid-martingale), or
- operate trend-following (anti-martingale);
- 24/5 operation, or
- time-restricted operation;
- close by: TakeProfit (pips), PercentProfit (balance), or StopLoss;
- operate multiple instances simultaneously: same currency, different currency, same settings, opposing settings;
- Incorporating 12+ years' trading experience (2008), 6+ years’ research (2014), USD$3200+ development to date
Requirements
- Regulated True-ECN broker that allows hedging: http://bit.ly/2t8SCL2
- Know your broker's limit on maximum concurrent open trades
- Modify parameters to suit your preference and trading conditions
- Backtest and Demo test first, before going Live
- Minimum $5000, suggest $10,000+
- Churning is frowned upon by most brokers:
- do not discuss the strategy with your broker
- do not ask your broker if they allow churning
- use settings that generate trading profits
Parameters
|Parameter
|Default
|Description / Explanation
|MAIN SETTINGS
|Use Percent of Balance (%)
|true
|Enable/disable AutoLot-calculation of initial Lotsize, based upon account balance
|a) % for Initial Lot
|0.6
|Initial Lotsize, using AutoLot-calculation of account balance
|b) % for Take Profit
|0.04
|Close all orders at this percentage gain of balance (0=disabled)
|Use Time Filter
|false
|Enable/disable EA operation according to parameters [StartHour] and [EndHour]
|a) Start Hour
|18
|If [TimeFilter]=[true], begin operations at this time
| b) End Hour
|3
|If [TimeFilter]=[true], cease operations at this time
|1> IF Grid Reaches Level
|999
|Buy-grid or Sell-grid must reach this level to activate the StopLoss
|2> THEN Set StopLoss At Level
|999
|Set StopLoss at this grid-level
|Reverse Trade Operations
|true
|Reverse normal operation: Buy = Sell, Sell = Buy
|Slippage (Points)
|4
|EA will account for slippage to this amount
|DD Reduction Algorithm
|DD Off
|DrawDown Reducer: use profit orders to close loss orders
|Order DDR
|6
|Grid level to begin DDR Algorithm
|% profit DDR
|1
|Profit % to close profit order vs loss order
|BUY SETTINGS
|Enable Buy Orders
|true
|Enable/disable Buy orders
|Magic
|223232
|Set Magic number for Buy orders
|Initial Lotsize
|0.01
|Initial Buy Lotsize, active if [Use Percent of Balance]=[false]
|Lot Exponent
|1
|Buy martingale factor: <1 = reducing Lotsize; 1 = addition of Lotsize; >1 = multiplication of Lotsize
|Take Profit (Pips)
|0.0
|TakeProfit for Buy orders, if [Reverse]=[false] and [ProfitPercent]=[0] (function disabled if 0)
|Stop Loss (Pips)
|0.0
|StopLoss for Buy orders (function disabled if 0)
|Grid Size (Pips)
|2.0
|Distance in pips between Buy orders
|Maximum Buy Orders
|200
|Maximum allowed Buy orders
|SELL SETTINGS
|Enable Sell Orders
|true
|Enable/disable Sell orders
|Magic
|8898975
|Set Magic number for Sell orders
|Initial Lotsize
|0.01
|Initial Buy Lotsize, used if [Allow_Percentage_of_Balance]=[false]
|Lot Exponent
|1.0
|Buy martingale factor: <1 = reducing Lotsize; 1 = addition of Lotsize; >1 = multiplication of Lotsize
|Take Profit (Pips)
|0.0
|TakeProfit for Sell orders, if [Reverse]=[false] and [ProfitPercent]=[0] (function disabled if 0)
|Stop Loss (Pips)
|0.0
|StopLoss for Sell orders (function disabled if 0)
|Grid Size (Pips)
|2.0
|Distance in pips between Sell orders
|Maximum Sell Orders
|200
|Maximum allowed Sell orders
Pricing
- For future improvements
- Free life-time updates
Planned Improvements
- Enhance StopLoss with trailing
- On-chart indicators for TakeProfit and StopLoss levels
- Addition of filters MA, RSI, MACD, Stoch, BB
References:
Excellent EA with no doubt! Trading Forex had never been such a peace of mind since I began using this EA! This EA shows a very deep understanding of the market, and best way to coope with its complexity. After all what matters is to save your account and leave the day with a handsome sum of gains, and this is exactly what you will get from his EA as per my experience. Well done, and I highly recommend this EA. Note: You WILL NEED to modify a bit in the setting to get the most of the EA, so don't forget doing so.