PMT Expert GOLD MT4

PMT MQL5 Gold

Hello, traders!

We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention.

◆ Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading ◆

PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused system where the logic, risk model and testing are prepared for gold.

The EA is made for traders who need a verifiable tool: clear rules, limited risk, Stop Loss protection and the ability to test everything before buying.

✦ Main idea of PMT ✦

PMT MQL5 Gold does not trade just for activity. It waits for suitable market conditions, filters unnecessary entries and works only according to the strategy logic. Quality of trades is more important than quantity.

✓ Symbol: XAU/USD / Gold

✓ Timeframe: H1

✓ Style: automated algorithmic trading

✓ Approach: discipline, filtering and risk control

◆ Risk control is the foundation ◆

The key advantage of PMT MQL5 Gold is risk control. The EA is designed so the user cannot accidentally set extremely dangerous parameters and damage the deposit with one wrong input.

✓ Risk per trade is limited to up to 1%

✓ Every trade uses Stop Loss

✓ No martingale, no grid, no dangerous averaging

✓ Risk/reward logic is approximately 1:5

One profitable trade can cover several losing trades. Drawdowns are possible, but uncontrolled risk must not be part of a professional approach.

✦ Results you can verify ✦

PMT MQL5 Gold has been tested from 2015 to 2026. The project materials include a continuous test, yearly tests, HTML tester reports and comparison tables.

We do not ask you to trust promises. Download the demo version and check trades, profit, drawdown and algorithm behavior in your own terminal.

◆ Do not believe promises - verify ◆

→ Download the PMT MQL5 Gold demo version

→ Run Strategy Tester on XAU/USD H1

→ Compare the result with our reports

→ Evaluate drawdown, trades and trading logic

→ Make a calm decision after testing

✦ What makes PMT MQL5 Gold different ✦

✓ Focus only on XAU/USD / Gold

✓ H1 trading without the noise of lower timeframes

✓ Risk limited to up to 1% per trade

✓ Every trade has Stop Loss

✓ No grid, no martingale and no dangerous averaging

✓ Long-term testing from 2015 to 2026

✓ Demo version available for independent verification

◆ Price and value ◆

The price of PMT MQL5 Gold is $777.99 per year or $99.99 per month. We understand that this is a serious decision, so we emphasize independent testing of the demo version before purchase.

✦ Bonus for buyers: PMT Indicator ✦

After purchasing PMT MQL5 Gold, you can receive PMT Indicator as a bonus for the period of using the EA. The indicator helps you visually observe market situations where the system makes decisions.

To receive the bonus, contact us on Telegram

◆ Support and contact ◆

You can contact us via MQL5 private messages or Telegram. Telegram is preferred because it allows us to respond faster and in more detail.

PMT MQL5 Gold is not a “magic button”. It is a professional tool for gold trading, created for those who value risk management, transparent logic and verifiable results.

◆ Test it. Evaluate it. Decide consciously. ◆