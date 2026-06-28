PMT Expert GOLD MT4

PMT MQL5 Gold

Hello, traders!

We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention.

◆ Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading ◆

 

PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused system where the logic, risk model and testing are prepared for gold.

 

The EA is made for traders who need a verifiable tool: clear rules, limited risk, Stop Loss protection and the ability to test everything before buying.

 

✦ Main idea of PMT ✦

PMT MQL5 Gold does not trade just for activity. It waits for suitable market conditions, filters unnecessary entries and works only according to the strategy logic. Quality of trades is more important than quantity.

 

✓ Symbol: XAU/USD / Gold

✓ Timeframe: H1

✓ Style: automated algorithmic trading

✓ Approach: discipline, filtering and risk control

 

◆ Risk control is the foundation ◆

The key advantage of PMT MQL5 Gold is risk control. The EA is designed so the user cannot accidentally set extremely dangerous parameters and damage the deposit with one wrong input.

 

✓ Risk per trade is limited to up to 1%

✓ Every trade uses Stop Loss

✓ No martingale, no grid, no dangerous averaging

✓ Risk/reward logic is approximately 1:5

 

One profitable trade can cover several losing trades. Drawdowns are possible, but uncontrolled risk must not be part of a professional approach.

 

✦ Results you can verify ✦

PMT MQL5 Gold has been tested from 2015 to 2026. The project materials include a continuous test, yearly tests, HTML tester reports and comparison tables.

 

We do not ask you to trust promises. Download the demo version and check trades, profit, drawdown and algorithm behavior in your own terminal.

 

◆ Do not believe promises - verify ◆

→ Download the PMT MQL5 Gold demo version

→ Run Strategy Tester on XAU/USD H1

→ Compare the result with our reports

→ Evaluate drawdown, trades and trading logic

→ Make a calm decision after testing

 

✦ What makes PMT MQL5 Gold different ✦

✓ Focus only on XAU/USD / Gold

✓ H1 trading without the noise of lower timeframes

✓ Risk limited to up to 1% per trade

✓ Every trade has Stop Loss

✓ No grid, no martingale and no dangerous averaging

✓ Long-term testing from 2015 to 2026

✓ Demo version available for independent verification

 

◆ Price and value ◆

The price of PMT MQL5 Gold is $777.99 per year or $99.99 per month. We understand that this is a serious decision, so we emphasize independent testing of the demo version before purchase.

 

 

✦ Bonus for buyers: PMT Indicator ✦

After purchasing PMT MQL5 Gold, you can receive PMT Indicator as a bonus for the period of using the EA. The indicator helps you visually observe market situations where the system makes decisions.

 

To receive the bonus, contact us on Telegram

 

◆ Support and contact ◆

You can contact us via MQL5 private messages or Telegram. Telegram is preferred because it allows us to respond faster and in more detail.

 

PMT MQL5 Gold is not a “magic button”. It is a professional tool for gold trading, created for those who value risk management, transparent logic and verifiable results.

 

◆ Test it. Evaluate it. Decide consciously. ◆

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Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Experts
This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Experts
This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Experts
The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Experts
Area 51 EA generates signals on different strategies. Has different money management strategies and dynamic lot size function. When a position is opened, it is equipped with a take profit and a stop loss. If the position becomes profitable, a dynamic stop loss based on the specified values (TrailingStep and DistanceStep) will be set for it and constantly trailed. This allows you to always close positions in profit.  If you want, that your manual opened positions will be handled by the EA, so you
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Levin1976g
19
Levin1976g 2026.07.05 14:33 
 

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Aliaksandr Bialko
183
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Bialko 2026.07.05 14:39
Thank you for your review! We’re glad you appreciated the product and found the right solution for you. We’ll take your suggestion about risk into account and will aim to add more flexibility in future updates!
Alex300dj
55
Alex300dj 2026.07.02 12:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Aliaksandr Bialko
183
Reply from developer Aliaksandr Bialko 2026.07.02 19:07
Thank you for your review! We’re delighted that our product has met your expectations and that you find it clear and easy to use. It’s great that you decided to try it for a month. When that period ends, we’ll be happy to have you on the yearly plan—it’s both cost-effective and convenient. We’d also like to remind you that when you purchase our advisor for a year, you may receive the indicator as a gift. If you’d like to claim it, simply reach out to us, and we’ll provide it. Wishing you success in trading, and we’re always here if you need any assistance!
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