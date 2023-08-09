Jakarta At Night

Fully Automated EA Running Jakarta At Night

Jakarta At Night is the dynamic grid system.
Supported currency pairs: All Forex Pair

Recommended Timeframe: M15 [Low Risk] or M30 [High Risk]

Live Performance

Features:

  • One Chart Setup: you only need one chart to trade all symbols
  • Multiple currency pairs support or single pair only

Requirements

  • The EA is NOT sensitive to spread and slippage. But I advise using a good ECN broker
  • The EA should run on a VPS continuously , I advise to using a low latency VPS
  • With  1:500 leverage at minimum ,it should be fine with up to significant risk setting on a $1000 account

MM & Trading Risk settings

  • Allow auto lot ON|OFF
  • Fixed Lot - fixed trading lot for the initial trade.
  • Maximum Spread 40
  • Maximum Slippage 100
  • Entry Permit only 1 PAIR for $1000 account
  • Best Deposit $1000
  • Minimum Deposit $500
  • News Filter : OFF [ I advise to using 3rd party News Filter if Needed]
  • Time Filter : OFF | ON

Grid / Martingale settings

  • Trade Distance - Fix Step and Dynamic Steps
  • Smart Distance - auto- adjusts the trade distance depending on market volatility
  • Martingale : OFF | ON


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The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
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NeoFX Sniper Pro
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NeoFX Sniper Pro Professional Fibonacci Pullback Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 NeoFX Sniper Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around one of the most respected concepts in technical analysis: trend continuation through Fibonacci retracement . Rather than entering trades impulsively, NeoFX Sniper Pro patiently waits for the market to retrace into high-probability Fibonacci zones before executing a trade. Every position is validated through multiple layers of confirmation including
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