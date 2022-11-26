Martingale Converter

EA is based on the advanced martingale strategy.


Here are the key functions:


  • The lot increment is derived from the variety of selection, multiplier, addition form input, addition of last two trades, and from a lot list.
  • You can initiate the trade manually or from another EA. This EA will take care of different types of martingale.
  • Test it by starting with two trades when there are no trades available (use live input and backtest).



Message me about the settings. I believe the best settings are Lot from increment or Addition from input.


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Hao Liu
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TradeMirror is a trade copier EA for MT4/MT5 platform. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Why TradeMirror We understand the importance of security, stability and privacy for financial software, so we've gone the extra mile to harden these three elements in detail: Provides a user-friendly graphical interface that is easy to operate Focus on privacy and security, suitable for various financial scenarios with privacy requirements for order distribution Prec
EasyTrade MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
Easy Trade – Smart, Simple, Powerful Trade Management Easy Trade is the all-in-one trade management solution for MetaTrader users who want to keep risk under control and execution ultra-smooth. Designed from scratch with trader feedback in mind, Easy Trade makes it easy to execute, monitor, and manage trades across multiple symbols – without overcomplicating your workflow. Whether you're scalping manually or managing a small portfolio of setups, Easy Trade keeps your focus where it belongs: on
Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Utilities
Hello friends. I wrote this utility specifically for use in my profile with a large number of Expert Advisors and sets ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ). Now, in order to limit losses on the account, there is no need to change the "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" parameter on each chart. Just open one additional chart, attach this utility and set the desired percentage for closing all trades on the account. The utility has the following function
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EAFreeDom
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EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator.  if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order. Please test in strategy tester and let me know your feedback Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION Please leave the comment your like or dislike     I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product... Please check in strategy tester and comment like or d
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EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator.  if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order( factor multipler) after grid gap. if there is profit it waits to optimize profit.    Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION Please leave the comment your like or dislike I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product... I advise you to please check my ot
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FVG - Fair Value Gap indicator is a three candle pattern indicator . It find inefficiencies or imbalances in market. It act as magnet before continue the trend. indicator key function  1. No object is used to draw the plot. You can use this to build EA and backtest also. 2. Min and max value to Filter-out the noises . It use as retest zone and can be use as entry price also. It popular among price action traders. your suggestion and comments are welcome and hopping that you will find this hel
FVG Fair Value Gap
Rahul Kumar Trivedi
Indicators
FVG - Fair Value Gap indicator is a three candle pattern indicator . It find inefficiencies or imbalances in market. It act as magnet before continue the trend. indicator key function  1. No object is used to draw the plot. You can use this to build EA and backtest also. 2. Min and max value to Filter-out the noises . It use as retest zone and can be use as entry price also. It popular among price action traders. your suggestion and comments are welcome and hopping that you will find this hel
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youssef youssef
17
youssef youssef 2024.01.25 13:23 
 

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alejandroabreusilva
19
alejandroabreusilva 2023.07.27 05:11 
 

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Rahul Kumar Trivedi
8731
Reply from developer Rahul Kumar Trivedi 2023.07.27 06:32
Sorry.. if EA is not working like you expected. Can you send me more details so I can update in next version?
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