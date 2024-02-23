FVG Fair Value Gap 4

FVG - Fair Value Gap indicator is a three candle pattern indicator . It find inefficiencies or imbalances in market. It act as magnet before continue the trend.

indicator key function 

1. No object is used to draw the plot. You can use this to build EA and backtest also.
2. Min and max value to Filter-out the noises .


It use as retest zone and can be use as entry price also. It popular among price action traders.

your suggestion and comments are welcome and hopping that you will find this helpful.


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Forex Breath System is a trend based trading system which can be used with any market. You can use this system with currencies, metals, commodities, indices, crypto and even stocks. It can also be used with any time frame. The system is universal. It shows trend and provides arrow signals with the trend. The indicator can also provide you with a special type of alerts when the signals appear in the direction of the trend which makes trend trading an easy task. The indicator is very easy to use a
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EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator.  if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order. Please test in strategy tester and let me know your feedback Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION Please leave the comment your like or dislike     I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product... Please check in strategy tester and comment like or d
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Rahul Kumar Trivedi
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EA is based on the advanced martingale strategy. Here are the key functions: The lot increment is derived from the variety of selection, multiplier, addition form input, addition of last two trades, and from a lot list. You can initiate the trade manually or from another EA. This EA will take care of different types of martingale. Test it by starting with two trades when there are no trades available (use live input and backtest). Message me about the settings. I believe the best settings ar
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FVG - Fair Value Gap indicator is a three candle pattern indicator . It find inefficiencies or imbalances in market. It act as magnet before continue the trend. indicator key function  1. No object is used to draw the plot. You can use this to build EA and backtest also. 2. Min and max value to Filter-out the noises . It use as retest zone and can be use as entry price also. It popular among price action traders. your suggestion and comments are welcome and hopping that you will find this hel
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