About Expert Advisor

The following are some of the things contained in the Expert Advisor “Bfxenterprise Alvergishy St”. Please pay close attention:

That's the concept of this Expert Advisor. You can consider it before trying the paid or demo version.

Disclaimer

Please note this calculation may be different and you can modify it according to the risk taken. In this Expert Advisor experiment (according to the picture), we used the lowest deposit of 100$ for 0.01 lots. If you want to reduce the risk please add the deposit used.

Trading with Expert Advisors is very dangerous, please try the demo version before using it. According to the information of this version, you may not get a transaction if you look at the conditions set & maximum usage of the demo version.

Given the limitations of using the demo version, if you are not sure please use the demo version again (if it is still available). If the demo version is no longer available, I feel lucky if you use the lowest rental timeframe first before really buying it.

You can also contact me with the chat feature of MQL5.com or request friendship with my account.

Please pay attention, consider and manage your risk according to your ability before buying this Expert Advisor. All forms of transactions that occur after purchase are the risk of your transaction decisions. Please make transactions with full responsibility.

If you find the availability of this Expert Advisor outside the MQL5.com marketplace, it is certain that it is pirated. I have never sold this version outside of the MQL5.com marketplace.

Setting

the use of this version can be done easily after you carry out integrated transaction activities with the MQL5.com marketplace. Some things to note are as follows:

Only used on Metatrader 4

Requires internet network 24 hours / high recommended with VPS

Minimum 100$ for transactions / high recommended using more deposits

Make sure you have updated the History Center on the H1 timeframe in the pair you are using

Use backtesting if you want to try it on a new pair

can only make one transaction in one window

Add capital / deposit if you are holding a transaction

Those are some things to consider when setting up the use of this version of the Expert Advisor. And make sure you've tried the demo version first.

Thank you

Deepest thanks to those of you who buy or use this version, rent this version and try the demo version.