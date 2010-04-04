FVG Fair Value Gap

FVG - Fair Value Gap indicator is a three candle pattern indicator . It find inefficiencies or imbalances in market. It act as magnet before continue the trend.

indicator key function 

1. No object is used to draw the plot. You can use this to build EA and backtest also.
2. Min and max value to Filter-out the noises .


It use as retest zone and can be use as entry price also. It popular among price action traders.

your suggestion and comments are welcome and hopping that you will find this helpful.


Recommended products
Sc MTF Average True Range ATR MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
Indicators
Average True Range (ATR) indicator with multi-timeframe support, customizable visual signals, and configurable alert system. Freelance programming services, updates, and other TrueTL products are available on my MQL5 profile . Feedback and reviews are highly appreciated! What is ATR? The Average True Range (ATR), developed by J. Welles Wilder, is a technical indicator that measures market volatility. It calculates the average of the True Range over a specified period. The True Range is the gr
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Daily Levels Indicator
Aissam Atti
5 (1)
Indicators
# DAILY SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LEVELS - SEO OPTIMIZED DESCRIPTION ## SHORT DESCRIPTION (160 characters max) ``` Free pivot points indicator with daily support resistance levels for MT5. Perfect for intraday forex day trading and scalping strategies. ``` **Character count:** 159 **Keywords included:** pivot points, support, resistance, MT5, forex, day trading, scalping, free --- ## FULL DESCRIPTION (HTML Formatted for MQL5) ### Main Title **Daily Support and Resistance Levels - Free Pivot
FREE
Norion Candle Range Levels
Fernando Baratieri
Indicators
Norion Candle Range Levels is a professional indicator designed to highlight the maximum and minimum price range of a user-defined number of candles. By selecting a specific candle count, the indicator automatically calculates and plots the highest high and lowest low of that range, providing a clear visual reference of recent market structure, consolidation zones, and potential breakout areas. This tool is especially useful for traders who operate using price action, range expansion, and liquid
FREE
Manual Range Support And Resistance MT5
Aleksander Bartosz Wolf
Indicators
Little useful tool - you manually select range on chart by dragging vertical blue lines and indicator shows support and resistance zones for this range and extends them outside of selected range.  Useful for: * Range trading * Range breakout * Range breakout & retest * Good entry during pullback in trend phase when previous high is retested * Good for scalping on short timeframes * Good for trades on longer timeframes around selected important zones like daily high or low
FREE
DhruvTheStar
Arvind Shah
Indicators
This is a Price Projection  for Current Candle from Time Frame M15 To Weekly, It's shows Market Trends Teji (Bullish) Or Mandi (Berries). It's Show Teji High & Low for Bullish Market and Mandi High & Low for Berries Market. We can Plan Our Trade in Well Advance for our Current Open Trade. It's Generate New Data for Every New Candle. You are requested to Please Test it with demo Ac before Use in Real Trade. Please Save it to your Mql\Indicator folder and attache to your chart. if any quay Please
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ
JETINVEST
4.41 (22)
Indicators
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ is an indicator that traces the support and resistance lines of the day using Fibonacci rates. This spectacular indicator creates up to 7 levels of support and resistance through Pivot Point using Fibonacci rates. It is fantastic how the prices respect each level of this support and resistance, where it is possible to perceive possible entry/exit points of an operation. Features Up to 7 levels of support and 7 levels of resistance Set the colors of the levels individually
FREE
Riskcalculator
Adriano Cali
Indicators
Risk5Percent is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to help you manage your risk exposure precisely. By entering the desired risk percentage and the number of lots used, it calculates and displays the corresponding price level on the chart that represents your maximum anticipated loss (e.g., 5%), automatically considering contract and tick size for the selected instrument. Key Features: Custom settings for trade direction (long/short), risk percentage, and lot size. Automatic adjus
FREE
Ict market structure signals
Botsalo Martin Letlhoagoje
5 (2)
Indicators
SMC Signals  (BOS/CHoCH + ADR TP/SL Zones)  SMC Signals  is a free Smart Money Concepts (SMC) market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects: BOS (Break of Structure) CHoCH (Change of Character) Swing High / Swing Low pivots Trade entry levels and projected targets The indicator also calculates ADR(10) (Average Daily Range) and automatically plots: Entry level Stop Loss (SL) Take Profit 1 (TP1) Take Profit 2 (TP2) A built-in dashboard displays live performance statistic
FREE
Trade Behavior Mirror
Wataru Tsuboya
Indicators
Trade Behavior Mirror reads your own account's closed trade history and counts one specific pattern: opening a new position shortly after a loss, at a lot size larger than your own recent normal. It does not predict, and it does not advise. Every number on the panel is something that already happened on this account. How the numbers are built: it reads up to 31 days of closed deals across every symbol and every magic number - this is an account-wide picture, not a chart-specific one. From the 3
FREE
ZigZag Support and Resistance Levels
Tshidiso Ephraim Mpakanyane
2 (1)
Indicators
ZigZag Support and Resistance Levels  is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies support and resistance levels based on ZigZag pivot points. It also groups nearby levels into zones using a clustering method to help visualize areas where price has reacted multiple times. Key Features 1. ZigZag Pivot Detection Detects swing highs and lows using configurable Depth, Deviation, and Backstep parameters. 2. Support and Resistance Level Detection Creates support levels from low pivots and resista
FREE
Bounce Zone MT5
Nguyen Thanh Cong
4.56 (9)
Indicators
Introduction The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible Signal A possible buy signal is generated when price is in the green zone an
FREE
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
4 (4)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
Candle Countdown MT5
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
Candle Countdown — Accurate Time to Close for MT5 Candle Countdown is a simple and precise tool that shows the remaining time until the current candle closes directly on the chart. When your entry depends on the candle close, even a few seconds matter. This indicator helps you see the exact time and make decisions without rushing or guessing. An indicator for precise control over candle closing time. The indicator displays: time remaining until candle close current server time spread Stop Level
FREE
FX Clock
Abderrahmane Benali
Indicators
FXClock – Professional Clock Indicator for Traders Please leave a 5 star rating if you like this free tool! Thank you so much :) The FXClock indicator is a practical and simple tool that displays time directly on your trading platform, allowing you to track multiple key pieces of information at the same time. It is specially designed to help traders synchronize their trading with market hours and global sessions. Key Features: Displays the broker server time with precision. Displays your local c
FREE
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci
Vu Van Tien
Indicators
Fractal Structure Auto Fibonacci This tool is designed for price action traders and structural analysts who want to optimize their charting. It automatically identifies valid market swings using fractal logic, draws clear ZigZag lines, and automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels for the most recent trading range. Key Features Dynamic Fractal Detection: Identifies valid swing peaks and troughs based on a user-defined review period (n). It filters out market noise and visually marks
FREE
Cybertrade Keltner Channels
Emanuel Andriato
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Cybertrade Keltner Channels - MT5 Created by Chester Keltner, this is a volatility indicator used by technical analysis. It is possible to follow the trend of financial asset prices and generate support and resistance patterns. In addition, envelopes are a way of tracking volatility in order to identify opportunities to buy and sell these assets. It works on periods longer than the period visible on the chart. All values ​​are available in the form of buffers to simplify possible automations.
FREE
Midpoint Magnet
Alexey Nazarov
Indicators
Midpoint Magnet MT5 — Precision Equilibrium Indicator (SMC / ICT) Midpoint Magnet MT5 is a professional automation tool for traders working with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT methodology. The indicator automatically detects institutional order flow imbalances (FVG — Fair Value Gap), identifies the true start of an impulse using a strict fractal algorithm, and plots a dynamic 50% level (Equilibrium) that acts as a powerful magnet for price. Key advantages of Midpoint Magnet: True Multi-Time
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
Dail Session Open Lines
Aurthur Musendame
4.4 (10)
Indicators
Daily session open lines shows the traders three important trading session opens. By default it is set up to show you: Zero GMT Open Line London Open Session Line New York Open Session Line The default times are set according to GMT+2 and as such you are able to change and customise according to your specific time zone. The Indicator is usefull specially for the trader who trades the London and NewYork sessions.
FREE
Virtual Candle Blocks
Andres Felipe Carvajal Rodriguez
Indicators
Virtual Candle Blocks – Visualize the market without limits Virtual Candle Blocks is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that allows you to create and visualize candles of any custom timeframe, including those not natively available on the platform. Key Features: Custom Timeframes: It groups base chart candles into blocks of your desired duration (e.g., 5h, 14h, 28h, 72h, etc.) to form a new virtual candle. This gives you access to exclusive timeframes found on premium platforms like TradingV
FREE
ICT Institutional Levels
Aesen Noah Remolacio Perez
Indicators
This indicator automatically draws horizontal lines at 00s, 20s, 50s and 80s levels.  If you trade ICT concepts and are an ICT Student, then you know that these levels are used as institutional support/resistance levels and/or fibonacci retracement anchor points.  Features Draws horizontal lines at 00, 20, 50 and 80 levels above and below current market price . Choose the amount of levels to show on chart Customizable line colors  Recommended for forex currency pairs. Saves time looking for thes
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
4.92 (12)
Indicators
The   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   indicator helps traders visualize key levels on the chart. It automatically marks the following levels: DO (Daily Open)   — the daily open level. NYM (New York Midnight)   — the New York midnight level. PDH (Previous Day High)   — the previous day's high. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — the previous day's low. WO (Weekly Open)   — the weekly open level. MO (Monthly Open)   — the monthly open level. PWH (Previous Week High)   — the previous week's high. PWL (Previou
FREE
Linear Momentum Pro
Sejro Toussaint Boco
Indicators
Ultra Momentum — Advanced Multi-Scale Momentum & Market Pressure Indicator (MT5) Ultra Momentum is a professional momentum indicator for MetaTrader 5 , designed to measure true market speed and directional dominance rather than simple price oscillations. It combines classic Momentum with multi-period analysis and advanced smoothing algorithms , producing a highly reliable view of bullish and bearish pressure. This indicator is built for traders who want to understand who controls the market a
FREE
Smart SR Levels Support and Resistance
Godhani Rakeshkumar Mansukhlal
Indicators
Smart SR Levels Support and Resistance - Professional Strength-Based Support & Resistance Indicator MT5 Key Features: • Automatic detection of significant Support and Resistance levels • Line thickness based on level strength (number of touches + volume factor) • Custom colours for Support and Resistance • Multi-timeframe support • Clean background lines (no overlap with candles) • Labels showing S/R type and strength value Perfect for price action traders, supply-demand zones, and institutio
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.15 (13)
Indicators
Welcome to our Price Wave Pattern MT5 --(ABCD Pattern)-- The ABCD pattern is a powerful and widely used trading pattern in the world of technical analysis. It is a harmonic price pattern that traders use to identify potential buy and sell opportunities in the market. With the ABCD pattern, traders can anticipate potential price movements and make informed decisions on when to enter and exit trades. Send me a  Message and Get A Free Gift : ABCD  Symbol Scanner Dashboard! EA Version:    Price W
FREE
Renko Velocity Heatmap
Arnold Holm
Indicators
Renko Velocity Heatmap is a separate-window indicator that converts standard time-based price series into Renko-style blocks and colors them by momentum speed. Each block represents a fixed Renko box size, while the color intensity reflects how fast the block was formed relative to recent average formation time. Slow movement appears dim/neutral, fast movement becomes more saturated, enabling quick visual assessment of acceleration and deceleration in trend moves. The indicator is designed for t
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  |  Get Help ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It impl
FREE
True Stochastic Divergence
Sergey Ermolov
Indicators
True Stochastic Divergence — High-Quality Stochastic Divergence Indicator Most divergence indicators generate signals at nearly every local high and low, causing the chart to become cluttered with a large number of false and insignificant divergences. True Stochastic Divergence uses a proprietary filtering algorithm that analyzes price structure and displays only the highest-quality signals. Its primary goal is not to detect as many divergences as possible, but to help traders focus on the marke
FREE
Bollinger and Envelope candle extremes
Paul Conrad Carlson
Indicators
Indicator and Expert Adviser  EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope  Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.79 (149)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (11)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! How to Maximize Your Win Rate with Trend Sniper X: Key Rules & Session Tips Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (94)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (22)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (6)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (54)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [Online Course] ,  [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, n
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
More from author
EAFreeDom
Rahul Kumar Trivedi
Experts
EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator.  if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order. Please test in strategy tester and let me know your feedback Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION Please leave the comment your like or dislike     I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product... Please check in strategy tester and comment like or d
FREE
EA Fantom
Rahul Kumar Trivedi
1 (1)
Experts
EA is based on Parabolic SAR and MACD indicator.  if there are loss EA try to recover loss and fix position by placing another bigger order( factor multipler) after grid gap. if there is profit it waits to optimize profit.    Suitable for Beginners No complex settings Just use EURUSD M5 time frame YOU CAN CONTACT ME FOR OPTIMIZATION Please leave the comment your like or dislike I will be happy to answer all kind of query related to this product... I advise you to please check my ot
FREE
Martingale Converter
Rahul Kumar Trivedi
Utilities
EA is based on the advanced martingale strategy. Here are the key functions: The lot increment is derived from the variety of selection, multiplier, addition form input, addition of last two trades, and from a lot list. You can initiate the trade manually or from another EA. This EA will take care of different types of martingale. Test it by starting with two trades when there are no trades available (use live input and backtest). Message me about the settings. I believe the best settings ar
FVG Fair Value Gap 4
Rahul Kumar Trivedi
Indicators
FVG - Fair Value Gap indicator is a three candle pattern indicator . It find inefficiencies or imbalances in market. It act as magnet before continue the trend. indicator key function  1. No object is used to draw the plot. You can use this to build EA and backtest also. 2. Min and max value to Filter-out the noises . It use as retest zone and can be use as entry price also. It popular among price action traders. your suggestion and comments are welcome and hopping that you will find this hel
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review