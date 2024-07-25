Cetus

4.91

A high-precision automated forex expert advisor designed specifically for trading the EURUSD currency pair.

The system is powered by 21 trading strategies, enabling frequent trade entries with high accuracy.

Each trade is protected with a fixed stop loss. Positions are closed either by stop loss (SL) or trailing take profit (TP), ensuring a structured and controlled approach to risk management.

If the price does not move in the direction of profit for a certain period, the advisor attempts to close the trade at breakeven. If the market moves into a loss, the system aims to close the position on a pullback, helping to minimize drawdowns.

The advisor is optimized for use with popular brokers, including ICMarkets, ICTrading, Roboforex, Tickmill, Darwinex, XM, and ActiveTrades.

    Advantages:

    1. High signal accuracy and intelligent system for closing unprofitable orders.
    2. There is a news filter and a trading time filter.

    Trading conditions:

    • Trading pair: EURUSD
    • Working timeframe: 1H
    • Minimum deposit: $100
    • Leverage: preferably: any
    • Trading conditions: preferably ECN accounts with low spreads. 
    • Recommended brokers: ICMarkets, ICTrading, Roboforex, Tickmill, Darwinex, XM, ActiveTrades
    Reviews 13
    Markus Peter Hohmann
    1648
    Markus Peter Hohmann 2025.08.31 13:58 
     

    I have to honestly say I'm very impressed with Cetus, and the latest version also has fewer negative surprises. There was a small slip-up in July 2025. I manually stopped this trade. By August 2025, everything was back on track (see also the comments page, where I will hopefully provide my monthly updates). A 5-star rating from me, and I'm excited to see how Cetus fares in the depths of the forex seas.

    hochland
    82
    hochland 2025.08.06 19:40 
     

    Really a solid EA. And as usual some good work from Vladimir. I get a solid profit every month. The highest recommendation from me

    Affiq A Ghani
    1074
    Affiq A Ghani 2025.06.18 12:39 
     

    Again, great EA from Vladimir Mametov. The back test is always the same as the forward test, which involves no negative manipulation. Good job! recommended and can be one of the best EAs in hands.

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    Filter:
    Andrei Trif
    359
    Andrei Trif 2026.01.14 20:56 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Markus Peter Hohmann
    1648
    Markus Peter Hohmann 2025.08.31 13:58 
     

    I have to honestly say I'm very impressed with Cetus, and the latest version also has fewer negative surprises. There was a small slip-up in July 2025. I manually stopped this trade. By August 2025, everything was back on track (see also the comments page, where I will hopefully provide my monthly updates). A 5-star rating from me, and I'm excited to see how Cetus fares in the depths of the forex seas.

    hochland
    82
    hochland 2025.08.06 19:40 
     

    Really a solid EA. And as usual some good work from Vladimir. I get a solid profit every month. The highest recommendation from me

    Humberto Bustamante Careaga
    172
    Humberto Bustamante Careaga 2025.07.20 00:54 
     

    Good return versus risk in backtest and very good win rate in demo so far (2 months). Just be aware the EA can have big DD spikes as in July 2025. Recommended if you know how to handle risk.

    Affiq A Ghani
    1074
    Affiq A Ghani 2025.06.18 12:39 
     

    Again, great EA from Vladimir Mametov. The back test is always the same as the forward test, which involves no negative manipulation. Good job! recommended and can be one of the best EAs in hands.

    Rutt Tungkiratichai
    2898
    Rutt Tungkiratichai 2025.03.04 10:13 
     

    After EURUSD trending . My account as well as the author's signal were exploded.....

    12-03-25 The update with stop loss and remove some strategy look better than previous version.Let's see in the long run

    Vladimir Mametov
    71731
    Reply from developer Vladimir Mametov 2025.03.04 10:15
    The advisor can work with Stop Loss, it is set in the input parameters or with the recovery function and the maximum drawdown parameter.
    Petr Tesnar
    603
    Petr Tesnar 2024.12.05 17:56 
     

    One of the best strategies I've ever used. I highly recommend!!! Simple setup, accurate trades, no grid or martingale, live signal. Very professional EA. Thank you Vladimir 👍

    79439311
    105
    79439311 2024.10.16 21:20 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Natalja Moisejonok
    289
    Natalja Moisejonok 2024.10.09 14:57 
     

    Its again super EA from Vlad, i use it 1 week with other EA Halcyon with using proparly money managment risk. Like As always Thank You Vlad for Great EA. Vlad everytime all explain and asnwer all my questions!

    Ovied
    1327
    Ovied 2024.09.06 15:29 
     

    Highly recommended. Quick trades. Low drawdown and high accuracy.

    Sergey Porphiryev
    2282
    Sergey Porphiryev 2024.08.26 00:24 
     

    Very Cool advisor!!! Like other EAs of Vladimir!!!

    Michael Arthur Schorr
    2169
    Michael Arthur Schorr 2024.08.14 10:16 
     

    Its honetsly very hard to not rate Vladimirs EA 5 stars for me. If you are someone who understands trading, and mql you get some of the best robots from him for a very good price. They will not win every trade, but they are damn profitable have regular trades, have multiple! customisable strategies available to you and he continously works to reduce the risk. This bot will have DD it will maybe sometimes even be a bit higher but its a scalper with high lot. Most of the time you will not even notice the trades as they open and close quickly with nice profit. Manage your risk, do backtest and youll have a GREAT ea. Also Vladimir is responsive and takes care of his customers.

    patcharamql4
    32
    patcharamql4 2024.08.01 02:44 
     

    As result of back-testing, it's very good. the strategies of advisor is cover almost situation of trading market. DD value should be set as the risk you want.

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