Cetus
- Experts
-
- Version: 4.1
- Updated: 6 April 2026
- Activations: 15
A high-precision automated forex expert advisor designed specifically for trading the EURUSD currency pair.
The system is powered by 21 trading strategies, enabling frequent trade entries with high accuracy.
Each trade is protected with a fixed stop loss. Positions are closed either by stop loss (SL) or trailing take profit (TP), ensuring a structured and controlled approach to risk management.
If the price does not move in the direction of profit for a certain period, the advisor attempts to close the trade at breakeven. If the market moves into a loss, the system aims to close the position on a pullback, helping to minimize drawdowns.
The advisor is optimized for use with popular brokers, including ICMarkets, ICTrading, Roboforex, Tickmill, Darwinex, XM, and ActiveTrades.
Advantages:
- High signal accuracy and intelligent system for closing unprofitable orders.
- There is a news filter and a trading time filter.
Trading conditions:
- Trading pair: EURUSD
- Working timeframe: 1H
- Minimum deposit: $100
- Leverage: preferably: any
- Trading conditions: preferably ECN accounts with low spreads.
- Recommended brokers: ICMarkets, ICTrading, Roboforex, Tickmill, Darwinex, XM, ActiveTrades
I have to honestly say I'm very impressed with Cetus, and the latest version also has fewer negative surprises. There was a small slip-up in July 2025. I manually stopped this trade. By August 2025, everything was back on track (see also the comments page, where I will hopefully provide my monthly updates). A 5-star rating from me, and I'm excited to see how Cetus fares in the depths of the forex seas.