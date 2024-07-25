A high-precision automated forex expert advisor designed specifically for trading the EURUSD currency pair.

The system is powered by 21 trading strategies, enabling frequent trade entries with high accuracy.

Each trade is protected with a fixed stop loss. Positions are closed either by stop loss (SL) or trailing take profit (TP), ensuring a structured and controlled approach to risk management.

If the price does not move in the direction of profit for a certain period, the advisor attempts to close the trade at breakeven. If the market moves into a loss, the system aims to close the position on a pullback, helping to minimize drawdowns.

The advisor is optimized for use with popular brokers, including ICMarkets, ICTrading, Roboforex, Tickmill, Darwinex, XM, and ActiveTrades.

Advantages:

High signal accuracy and intelligent system for closing unprofitable orders. There is a news filter and a trading time filter.

Trading conditions: