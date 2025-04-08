Turn Around Mt5

Following a leader who sets the trend is easy.

The tricky part is knowing when you have to  TURN AROUND .

TURN AROUND is a system that detects the end of the trend and operates that point against the market.

It is therefore a PULLBACK system.

This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 1000.


You can download the demo and test it yourself.


Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. 

Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:


SlStop loss  in Pip.

Magic Number:  magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart.

AutolotLot automatic.

Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false.

Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true.

TrailingStop:  Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.


Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses.  


------  This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------
I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.


I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.


For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now




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Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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