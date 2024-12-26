Nuker

Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis

Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency.

Backtesting and Live Performance

Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying results, Nuker has delivered exceptional performance over the last three years. Since going live in August 2023, it has continued to provide excellent results, particularly on EURUSD.

Configurable Settings

Nuker offers flexibility with two configuration options:

  • Dynamic Mode: Uses the ATR (Average True Range) indicator to adjust thresholds.
  • Static Mode: Operates with fixed pip values for consistency.

The provided backtests were run on EURUSD with fixed parameters, and the relevant set file can be found in the images below.

With its proven track record and robust configurability, Nuker is the perfect addition to any trader's arsenal


Remember, this strategy is just one piece of the puzzle. Check out my full portfolio and unlock your trading potential here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2270676


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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
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Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range. Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies. Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them. It also counts with several filters such as  - News - Inside Bar range - Trend - Narrow range
The Trend Terminator
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Trend Terminator - Market Opening Strategy with Enhanced Filters Trend Terminator implements a strategy inspired by STOCKS & COMMODITIES magazine. The purpose of this EA is to trade the market opening, meeting specific conditions detailed below, and taking long or short positions accordingly. To enhance the results, I’ve added 3 filters: Trend -> Uses a 200 Moving Average (MA 200). Inside Range -> Checks if the previous bar is an inside range bar. Low Volatility -> Uses ATR to confirm if volati
Position Man Utility
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Utilities
Position Manager serves as an expert advisor (EA) designed to enhance your trading experience by providing a user-friendly panel for intuitive management of your positions. This tool empowers you with a seamless interface, allowing for efficient handling of trades and improved control over your trading positions. The primary objective of Position Manager is to simplify and streamline the management of your positions, enabling you to make informed decisions with ease. Through its intuitive design
BreakoutMaster
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
This trading robot employs a breakout strategy designed to suit various trading styles. It operates by identifying key volatility points in the market. The robot defines a channel between the highest and lowest points of the last X bars and waits for the price to break these levels to decide whether to open or close a position. The robot goes beyond simply detecting price breakouts; it incorporates additional filters to enhance trade accuracy. These filters include market volatility, which helps
HighRider
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
EA Revolution - Smart Buy and Hold This EA is built for those who believe in the Buy and Hold strategy but want to take it to the next level. Instead of holding positions open for days or weeks, this system buys and sells daily, avoiding the risks of market gaps , eliminating swap costs, and improving risk management. The goal is simple: stick to the traditional investment philosophy but with a more dynamic and efficient strategy that adapts to the market day by day. It’s perfect for traders loo
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Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
Tuesday Reversal Rocket - Precision for Turnaround Tuesday The Tuesday Reversal Rocket takes the classic Turnaround Tuesday strategy to the next level. This EA opens strategic positions at the close of Monday, leveraging the market’s natural tendency to reverse on Tuesdays. To make entries even sharper, we’ve added a trend filter that ensures the EA only operates under optimal market conditions. No random trades—just calculated moves to maximize results and minimize risks. It’s simple: spot the
SpreadHunter
Javier Antonio Gomez Miranda
Experts
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