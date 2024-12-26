Nuker - Precision Through Candle Length Analysis

Nuker is a highly practical Expert Advisor that focuses on the length of preceding candles, taking action when they exceed a predetermined threshold. By analyzing the historical context of candle lengths, Nuker adapts to variations in the market with remarkable efficiency.

Backtesting and Live Performance

Backtesting was conducted using in-sample data from 2012 to 2019 and out-of-sample data from 2020 to mid-2023. As shown in the accompanying results, Nuker has delivered exceptional performance over the last three years. Since going live in August 2023, it has continued to provide excellent results, particularly on EURUSD.

Configurable Settings

Nuker offers flexibility with two configuration options:

Dynamic Mode : Uses the ATR (Average True Range) indicator to adjust thresholds.

: Uses the ATR (Average True Range) indicator to adjust thresholds. Static Mode: Operates with fixed pip values for consistency.

The provided backtests were run on EURUSD with fixed parameters, and the relevant set file can be found in the images below.

With its proven track record and robust configurability, Nuker is the perfect addition to any trader's arsenal





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