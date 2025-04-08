Choose Your Way MT5

In the life of a trader, there is always a moment when you sit in front of the screen and you have to CHOOSE YOUR WAY.

You sit and think right (trend) or left (pullback).

This system allows you to select that way in a single ea. You select the path and the robot operates it for you.

Finding the points where the road forks and operating accordingly.

This system is suitable for small accounts and can be used with only $ 1000.



You can download the demo and test it yourself.



Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development. Stress-tests on historical data for multiple pairs. Fully automatic. Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker. Fast VPS a most.



Principal Input:



WAY: Select the direccion of your trade in Market; Right : Init the pullback direccion and turn the market to your range. Left : Init the trend direccion, and go out of the range to the new limit of the market. Sl: Stop loss in Pip.

Magic Number: magic number of the EA, which allows it to distinguish its positions from others. Must have different values for every chart. Autolot: Lot automatic. Manual_Lot: Lot Fixed used this value in autolot in false. Risk: Percentage of account to risk in every trde whit autolot in true. TrailingStop: Value of Virtual Trailing Stop.

Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability, the EA could also make losses. ------ This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal --------



I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading.

I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.

For any questions you can write me a message

Try the FREE demo now



