EA White Shark

This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose.

Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT

Timeframe is M5,M15.

Minimum account balance: $30.

Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate.

Features:

  • Every trade is protected by stop-loss
  • EA has the ability to trade multiple currency pairs at the same time without having to open multiple charts.
  • The EA installation is simple and easy to use for everyone.
  • EA can send telegram connection messages to help monitor EA's activities better.

Settings:

  • apiKey : The key to connecting to the bot on telegram
  • chatId : ID chat with Bot telegram
  • AlertTime : Configure the time to send messages to telegram
  • RunTime_Enable : Configure EA's in-day start time. Time is calculated by broker hour
  • RunTime_Disable : Configure EA's sleep time. Time is calculated according to broker hours
  • Symbol_1 : Management of EA trading pairs. Currency pairs are separated by "," and strictly follow the broker's symbols. for example: AUDCHF.pro, AUDJPY.pro, AUDNZD.pro .....
    or AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD or AUDCHF.mm, AUDJPY.mm, AUDNZD.mm, AUDUSD.mm
  • Solot : Lot numbers start when EA runs. Transaction volume will be managed by 2 forms below
  • QuanlyLot : Trading lot will be managed in two forms. 1 is in balance (the more balance, the higher the lot will not exceed 2% of its value at loss) and 2 is according to the target pip achieved (When reaching the target pip set, the Lot will increase itself according to Initial lot, for example the initial lot is 0.01, when reaching target Lot will increase to the initial lot + 0.01).
  • CatLoi : Manage take profit and cut loss. True is to use take profit and stop loss according to the value entered below and false is to run the value of the EA set
  • TP : Take profit (Pips)
  • SL : Stoploss (Pips)
  • Donglenhtrongngay : Close Orders in day
  • ChotTheoChiTieu : Take profit according to the set target, which is calculated on the average of the currency pairs with trading orders
  • ClosedBySignal : Close the order according to the signal
  • TimeFrame : Time Frame
  • PipLoiNhuanNgay : Profit target according to Pips
  • PhanTramLoiNhuan : Target profit as a percentage of balance
  • Use_Trailing : Use Trailing stop if True and not if False
  • LevelProfit1 : Level TP 1 (Point)
  • LevelProfit2 : Level TP 2 (Point)
  • LevelProfit3 : Level TP 3 (Point)
  • LevelMoving1 : Level Moving 1 (Point)
  • LevelMoving2 : Level Moving 2 (Point)
  • LevelMoving3 : Level Moving 3 (Point)
  • TrailingStop : The displacement point value when it exceeds the TP3 level (Point)
  • TrailingStep : The value of the shift point (Point)
  • Color_Header : Color font Header
  • Color_Detail : Color font detail
  • Color_On : Color font status
  • Color_Off : Color font status

Video instructions for configuring sending telegram messages:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJdzaTkdnts&t=0s


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
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Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
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Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
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Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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