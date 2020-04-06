SmartInvestPremium MT4

Smart Invest Premium is a sophisticated enhancement of the Smart Invest Basic EA, designed to optimize long-term profitability with a focus on flexible and customizable risk management. This advanced version introduces dynamic grid trading capabilities, allowing users to configure multiple grids, each with distinct sizes and risk parameters. This flexibility empowers traders to tailor the EA to their specific trading strategies and risk tolerance, making it a versatile tool for various market conditions.





Core NEW!!! Features:

Averaging Strategy: Similar to Smart Invest Basic, Smart Invest Premium employs an averaging strategy that initiates trades and sets take profit levels. It opens a new trade at the next candle's opening if the market quickly hits the take profit point. If the market moves against the trade, it uses averaging techniques to secure more favorable prices. Configurable Grids: The premium version allows the configuration of multiple grids. Each grid can have its own size and risk factors, providing unparalleled flexibility in managing trades and risk. Premium Parameters: UseMultipleParameters: Enable this setting to utilize the premium parameters of the EA.

Enable this setting to utilize the premium parameters of the EA. Packs: Defines the number of trades in each grid pack.

Defines the number of trades in each grid pack. Factors: Specifies the multiplier factors for each pack.

Specifies the multiplier factors for each pack. Steps: Sets the distance between two adjacent trades in a specified pack.

Example Configuration:

Packs: 2, 4, 2

2, 4, 2 Factors: 1, 2, 1

1, 2, 1 Steps: 200, 300, 500

In this example:

The first pack includes 2 trades, each with a volume multiplier of 1, and a step of 200 points (pipettes) between trades.

The second pack comprises 4 trades, with each trade volume multiplied by 2 and a step of 300 points.

The third pack contains 2 trades, with a volume multiplier of 1 and a step of 500 points.

The third pack also acts as the "last" pack, meaning any further trades will use the inputs of the third pack (multiplier of 1 and a 500-point step).

Advantages:

Flexibility: Customize the EA to fit individual trading strategies and risk preferences by configuring multiple grids with varying parameters.

Customize the EA to fit individual trading strategies and risk preferences by configuring multiple grids with varying parameters. Risk Management: Smaller lot sizes and customizable grid parameters help manage drawdown and exposure, aligning with the user's risk tolerance.

Smaller lot sizes and customizable grid parameters help manage drawdown and exposure, aligning with the user's risk tolerance. Scalability: The ability to define multiple grid packs allows for scalable trading strategies, from conservative to aggressive approaches.

Conclusion: Smart Invest Premium elevates the capabilities of the original Smart Invest Basic by introducing advanced grid trading features. Its customizable parameters enable traders to fine-tune their strategies for optimal performance and risk management, making it a powerful tool for achieving consistent long-term profitability in various market conditions.







