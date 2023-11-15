EA NoName

This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose.

Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT

Timeframe is M15

Minimum account balance: $500.

Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate.

Features:

  • Every trade is protected by stop-loss
  • EA has the ability to trade multiple currency pairs at the same time without having to open multiple charts.
  • The EA installation is simple and easy to use for everyone.
  • The EA has a news filter, giving users the option to run continuously or stop when news is about to be released and then run again.
  • EA can send telegram connection messages to help monitor EA's activities better.

Settings:

  • apiKey : The key to connecting to the bot on telegram
  • chatId : ID chat with Bot telegram
  • AlertTime : Configure the time to send messages to telegram
  • RunTime_Enable : Configure EA's in-day start time. Time is calculated by broker hour
  • RunTime_Disable : Configure EA's sleep time. Time is calculated according to broker hours
  • Symbol_1 : Management of EA trading pairs. Currency pairs are separated by "," and strictly follow the broker's symbols. for example: AUDCHF.pro, AUDJPY.pro, AUDNZD.pro .....
    or AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDUSD or AUDCHF.mm, AUDJPY.mm, AUDNZD.mm, AUDUSD.mm
  • Solot : Lot numbers start when EA runs. Transaction volume will be managed by 2 forms below
  • QuanlyLot : Trading lot will be managed in two forms. 1 is in balance (the more balance, the higher the lot will not exceed 2% of its value at loss) and 2 is according to the target pip achieved (When reaching the target pip set, the Lot will increase itself according to Initial lot, for example the initial lot is 0.01, when reaching target Lot will increase to the initial lot + 0.01).
  • CatLoi : Manage take profit and cut loss. True is to use take profit and stop loss according to the value entered below and false is to run the value of the EA set
  • TP : Take profit (Pips)
  • SL : Stoploss (Pips)
  • Donglenhtrongngay : Close Orders in day
  • ChotTheoChiTieu : Take profit according to the set target, which is calculated on the average of the currency pairs with trading orders
  • ClosedBySignal : Close the order according to the signal
  • TimeFrame : Time Frame
  • PipLoiNhuanNgay : Profit target according to Pips
  • PhanTramLoiNhuan : Target profit as a percentage of balance
  • Use_Trailing : Use Trailing stop if True and not if False
  • LevelProfit1 : Level TP 1 (Pip)
  • LevelMoving1 : Level Moving 1 (Pip)
  • TrailingStop : The displacement point value when it exceeds the TP3 level (Pip)
  • TrailingStep : The value of the shift point (Pip)
  • Color_Header : Color font Header
  • Color_Detail : Color font detail
  • Color_On : Color font status
  • Color_Off : Color font status

Video instructions for configuring sending telegram messages:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJdzaTkdnts&t=0s


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XGen Scalper MT4 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
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4.89 (18)
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
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2.5 (6)
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
Quantum Nexus MT4
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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