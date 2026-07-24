Volume Profile ASA

Volume Profile ASA

Professional Volume Profile Indicator for MetaTrader 4

Volume Profile ASA is a modern professional Volume Profile indicator designed for traders who make trading decisions based on real market activity rather than price movement alone.

The indicator builds a Volume Profile directly on the chart, displaying the distribution of trading volume across price levels and helping traders quickly identify the most important market areas.

Volume Profile ASA automatically calculates and displays:

  • Point of Control (POC)
  • Value Area (VA)
  • Low Volume Nodes (LVN)
  • Global Volume Profile
  • Session Volume Profile

The indicator is suitable for trading Forex, CFDs, Metals, Indices, Cryptocurrencies, and any financial instrument available in MetaTrader 4.

Main Features

📊 Global Volume Profile

Build a complete Volume Profile for the selected period.

Analyze:

✔ Current day

✔ Multiple days

✔ Weekly periods

✔ Multiple weeks

✔ Any custom range

The Global Profile helps identify major volume concentration areas and the most significant market price levels.

⏰ Session Volume Profile

The indicator can automatically build an independent Volume Profile for each trading session.

Optionally displays:

✔ Session Profile

✔ Session Point of Control (POC)

✔ Session Value Area

✔ Session Value Area Zone

This feature is especially useful for intraday traders who analyze market behavior during different trading sessions.

🎯 Point of Control (POC)

The Point of Control (POC) is the price level where the highest trading volume occurred during the selected period.

This level often acts as:

• Strong support

• Strong resistance

• Market equilibrium

• Price magnet

The indicator automatically detects and highlights the POC on the chart.

📈 Value Area (VA)

Volume Profile ASA automatically calculates the Value Area — the price range containing the majority of traded volume.

The default setting is 70%, but the percentage can be freely customized.

The indicator displays:

✔ Value Area High (VAH)

✔ Value Area Low (VAL)

✔ Value Area boundaries

This allows traders to quickly identify fair value zones and the areas of highest market participation.

⚡ Low Volume Nodes (LVN)

The indicator automatically detects Low Volume Nodes (LVN) — price areas with very low trading activity.

LVNs are commonly used to identify:

✔ Breakout zones

✔ Fast-moving price areas

✔ Low liquidity regions

✔ Potential impulse movements

The LVN detection threshold is fully customizable.

Flexible Settings

Almost every element of the indicator can be customized to match your personal trading style.

Available settings include:

📊 Data Source

• Volume type

• Calculation source

📈 Histogram

• Display style

• Primary color

• Secondary color

• Histogram thickness

• Line width

🎯 Point of Control

• Enable / Disable

• Color

• Line width

📊 Value Area

• Enable / Disable

• Value Area percentage

• Color

• Line style

• Line width

⚡ Low Volume Nodes

• Enable / Disable

• Detection threshold

• Color

• Line style

• Line width

🌍 Global Profile

• Profile position

• Calculation period

• Number of analyzed periods

⏰ Session Profile

• Enable Session Profile

• Session POC

• Session Value Area

• Session Value Area Zone

• Session Profile width

Advantages of Volume Profile ASA

✅ Fast Volume Profile calculation.

✅ High-performance optimized algorithm.

✅ Low CPU usage.

✅ Fully customizable appearance.

✅ Professional volume distribution analysis.

✅ Supports both Global and Session Volume Profiles.

✅ Automatic calculation of POC, Value Area, and LVN.

Suitable Markets

✔ Forex

✔ Gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Silver (XAGUSD)

✔ Indices

✔ CFDs

✔ Cryptocurrencies

✔ Any instrument available in MetaTrader 4

Suitable Trading Styles

✔ Scalping

✔ Intraday Trading

✔ Swing Trading

✔ Volume Trading

✔ Price Action

✔ Smart Money Concept (SMC)

✔ Support & Resistance

✔ Supply & Demand

✔ Breakout Trading

Why Use Volume Profile?

Traditional indicators only show where the price moved.

Volume Profile shows where the market actually traded, revealing the real areas of interest for buyers and sellers.

Using Point of Control (POC), Value Area (VA), and Low Volume Nodes (LVN) helps traders identify key support and resistance levels, accumulation and distribution zones, as well as potential breakout and reversal areas.

Volume Profile analysis is widely used by professional traders because it provides valuable insight into the market structure that cannot be obtained from price action alone.

Key Features

✔ Global Volume Profile

✔ Session Volume Profile

✔ Point of Control (POC)

✔ Value Area (VA)

✔ Low Volume Nodes (LVN)

✔ Adjustable Profile Width

✔ Fully Customizable Colors

✔ High Performance

✔ Easy Configuration

✔ Professional Volume Analysis

Volume Profile ASA is a professional Volume Profile indicator for MetaTrader 4, combining high calculation speed, accurate volume analysis, and extensive customization options. It is suitable for both beginner and experienced traders who rely on Volume Profile, Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Order Flow, and professional Volume Analysis to make informed trading decisions.


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