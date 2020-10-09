The indicator is created using a unique algorithm that has no analogues. Based on the calculations, the contract price itself and the percentages displayed in it are calculated, which are displayed in the indicator in the form of histograms in two drawing options, as well as in six options for displaying prices on a chart in various combinations, which allows you to accurately see the interest of all trading participants in the form of drawing levels support and resistance. Trading decisions can be made both according to the trend and corrective price movements. The ability to trade on the breakout of levels also has clear marked levels. It is possible to filter the display by removing unnecessary market noise. All these features are included in the indicator settings. The indicator works on all time periods for all trading instruments, without exception, it is the best tool for market analysis in all its possible variants. The indicator pictures show six variants of indicator settings without applying filters.