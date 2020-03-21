Zigzag of luck
- Experts
- Yriy Doronin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The EA is based on the zigzag indicator. The algorithm calculates each zigzag change based on the interest of buyers and sellers. This allows you to accurately determine the mood of the market. Works on all MT4 tools. Trading is carried out by a grid of orders. For the maximum result of the adviser, it is necessary to optimize these settings for each pair separately. All questions about the use and configuration write to the chat. All success and good luck.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating