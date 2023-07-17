The EA works on the principle of scalping. It is possible to use pyramiding. Trade with one lot, without grid and martingale. Works exclusively in flat. Minimum functionality for customization. Works on all instruments on the MT5 platform. Starting capital from $100. It is recommended to use signal reverse for more efficient operation. Choose a broker with the smallest spread for the traded instrument, and an important criterion is to find the price in a flat. For all questions of interest, setting up and using the Pipsik2 adviser, write to telegram @draga1. Attention! Before using the adviser, you need to do the optimization as indicated in the video.