Money Swinger
- Experts
- Yriy Doronin
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Greetings to all my friends! This advisor is made for you. Provides fully automated trading on all instruments. It includes two modes of opening orders, both single-sided and transaction lacquering mode. You can use open position tracking according to your settings. The dynamic operation algorithm takes into account the open interest of buyers and sellers at the same time based on the current price. It works softly and reliably. For a complete understanding of the work, we recommend installation, testing and optimization for your tool. We wish you successful stable work with us.
