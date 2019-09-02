Nest xxx
- Experts
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 7 September 2019
- Activations: 5
The robot works on the basis of two levels of support and resistance. Levels are calculated online and changed relative to the settings. The settings are simple and reliable. You can use trailing stop. It works on all trading instruments and at any time intervals. Settings allow you to use any trading strategy from scalping to long-term trading. I wish you a successful trading P.S. Nest.
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