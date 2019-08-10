Nest888
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Nest888 robot is more suitable for intraday trading, hedging orders are used, price zones are displayed in accordance with the estimated static time and displayed in the form of zones, it works on the MT4 platform. Profit is recorded in the accumulative order system. Flexible configuration of the adviser allows you to achieve the expected profit. The EA can work as an indicator when turning off the automatic trading mode. For the Expert Advisor to work correctly, optimization is necessary after first downloading quotes from the archive. I wish you a successful trade.
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