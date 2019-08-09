Aaa Bot Nest
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The AAA Bot Nest robot works in all modes from scalping to long-term trading, just select the profit-taking profit, the robot will do the rest automatically. A prerequisite for the correct operation of the robot, the optimization of the robot to quotes higher than the broker, as well as the optimization, download quotes to your terminal for the pair you are interested in and the adviser is ready to work. I wish you all a good trade.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating