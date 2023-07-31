Cub6
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Greetings to all friends! I present to your attention a new adviser Kub6 Works great as an indicator and adviser in automatic trading. Now there is a revision with orders, so I invite you to take part and get Kub6 to work. Write to me in a personal @draga1. The Expert Advisor calculates the time intervals set in the settings, you can use the outline offset. An important level is the average value of the indication at this level, trading decisions are made regarding whether the price is below or above the level. Works on all crypto currency instruments, stocks, metals, currencies, commodity markets.