Hasty 4

Hasty is an intraday trading system making profit during short-term price movements.

The Expert Advisor has been optimized for working on EURUSD. However, it can successfully work with other currency pairs as well.

You can examine the Expert Advisor's trading statistics for different brokers and symbols in the MetaTrader 4 Trading Signals sections.


Parameters

Risk management:

  • enter volume - volume for entry. If the value is greater than 0 - number of lots, if less than 0 - percentage of available funds, if equal to 0 - entry is suspended.
  • factor additive volume - entry volume multiplier (<=0 - disabled).
  • addition limit of number - limit for position increase.
  • additions step - set addition steps.
  • additions power - set addition indent form.
  • threshold expert stop (MarginLevel) - Margin level to stop position increase. 0 - no stop.
  • profit share to compensate current loss - profit share of the last trades for compensating possible losses.
  • output threshold for losses - threshold loss for closing a position.
  • loss rates entry stop - threshold loss (% of the balance) for disabling position additions.

Maintaining positions:

  • take_profit - number of points to set Take Profit (0 - not used, less than 0 - set by an indicator).
  • stop_loss - number of points to set Stop Loss (0 - not used, less than 0 - set by an indicator).
  • trailing_stop - number of points to set Trailing Stop (0 - not used, less than 0 - trailing by an indicator).
  • trailing mode - Trailing Stop execution mode.
    • every_order(0) - each separate order
    • position_as(1) - trail orders like a position
    • to_lossless(2) - trail to breakeven
  • sec limit hold position - position holding time limit in seconds.
  • slippage - slippage limit.

Take Profit and Stop Loss are hidden, stop orders are not set. When enabling Trailing Stop, stop loss orders are placed.

Strategy settings:

  • indicator0 period - period for accurate entry settings.
  • indicator0 hold - lag of accurate entry settings.
  • indicator0 deviation - amplitude of accurate entry settings.
  • tick period - tick period.
  • indicator1 period - period of the main entry setting.
  • indicator1 threshold - amplitude of the main entry setting.

Settings of the additional indicator:

  • indicator2 time frame - additional indicator timeframe.
  • indicator2 period - period of the additional indicator (<1 - additional indicator disabled).
  • indicator2 threshold - additional indicator amplitude.

Time filter parameters:

  • GoodHourOfDay, BadHoursOfDay, GoodDayOfWeek, BadDaysOfWeek - similar to the parameters of the standard library intraday time filter.
  • time filter ban interval, time filter allow interval - restrictive/permissive filter intervals are set in a string form. String format: [first day]-[last day]:[first hour]-[last hour]. Examples.
  • time filter hours shift - time filter hours shift.

Additional parameters:

  • spread for testing - slippage for testing.
  • magic - magic number for all orders opened by the EA.
  • FIFO rules ON/OFF - apply FIFO trading rules.
  • on/off sounds for trades - enable trading sounds.
  • INSTRUMENT NAME - optimized instrument name.
  • Note - parameter set comments.
  • %balance change alarm - balance change alert.
  • MarginLevel alert threshold - margin level decrease alert.
  • growth rate alert - funds withdrawal alert.
  • On/Of EMAIL Sending - send emails.
  • On/Of NOTIFICATIONS - send messages to a mobile device.
