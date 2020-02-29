Daily Winner Binary Options Signal

This indicator is specially made for binary options trading. The indicator works well with seven currency pairs. EURUSD, AUDCAD, GBPUSD,  AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD. The indicator works with online daily quotes on mt4 as well as offline OTC quotes for weekend trading. Provided your options broker offer OTC facility for weekend trading. It is profitable with or without martingale. But more profitable with martingale of 6 steps maximum. It work on 1 minute, 5 minutes, 15 minutes and 30 minutes time frames. For best results ensure that the chosen timeframe is the same with the expiry i.e. 1 minute timeframe with 1 minute expiry..etc.. Set up is very easy. Just attach the indicator to a preferred currency pair on mt4 and the indicator will show buy and sell arrows at appropriate places indicating when to buy or sell. You can also set the indicator to give you trade alert via three methods. By popup alert on your computer, by email alert and by push notification alert. Indicator is even better when used with mt2 trading platform for automated trading. All that is required is for the user to attach the indicator to his/her preferred currency pairs and link the mt4 platform with mt2 trading platform for automated trading with your preferred option broker. Best settings will be provided to all subscribers on successful subscription. New updates will also be provided free during the subsistence of subscription.

CURRENT BEST SETTINGS FOR BINARY OPTIONS:

CURRENCY PAIRS         TIME FRAME                EXPIRY

EURUSD                      15 MINUTES                    15 MINUTE

AUDUSD                      15 MINUTES                    15 MINUTE

GBPUSD                      15 MINUTES                    15  MINUTE

EURGBP                      15 MINUTES                    15  MINUTE

EURJPY                       15 MINUTES                   15 MINUTE

AUDCAD                      15 MINUTES                   15 MINUTE

NZDUSD                       15 MINUTES                  15 MINUTE

The above settings provide the best results for binary options. There will be fewer trades per day. The user has the discretion to use martingale if so desire. But the above settings requires no martingale. However the use of martingale will result into more profit for the user. Provided the user is fine with the attendance increase in risk exposure. The use of martingale will recover all losses and improve profitability. Maximum 6 steps martingale is adequate to cover all losses.

OTHER INSTRUMENTS

The indicator can also be used for trend following strategy for all other instruments. All the user requires is to set the preferred time frame and follow the arrows to sell or buy accordingly. The user can also use any preferable exit plan that is suitable to him once the trade is in money. It should be noted that as a trend following strategy. The indicator is well suited to all trending markets or instruments.


Norizan Bin Mohamad
168
Norizan Bin Mohamad 2021.06.03 05:46 
 

HI, I rented and installed your indicator. But the MT2 Auto Trade does not send the trade to IQ Option. Can you check this? Thanks.

Majeed Odubela
718
Reply from developer Majeed Odubela 2021.06.09 21:51
Set your Mt2 entry type to "OnnewBar" rather than on "IntraBar".
Reply to review