Ichimotor EA
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Ichimotor EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with the intersection of two indicators - Ichimoku cloud and Alligator with customized settings.
Input parameters
- Entry Method
- Wait for trend: the EA will wait until the trend matches the arrow based on the 2 senkouspan values.
- Immediate: the EA will take a trade once the arrow appears.
- SL/TP Method
- Static: Stop loss and Take Profit from the Values “SL in Points” and “TP in Points”.
- SenkouSpanA
- StopLoss is calculated equal to the distance of price to the SenkouSpanA.
- TakeProfit is a multiple of StopLoss (in input “TakeProfit Multiplier if Stops SSA or SSB”).
- SenkouSpanB: Same as before but with SenkouSpanB.
- Close on opposite signal? - if enabled:
- it will close Buys when a Sell signal appears.
- it will close Sells when a Buy signal appears.
- Max Orders – Maximum number of orders.
- MinDistance From Last Trade in Points – trades will not be taken unless price moves away from a range described by this parameter.
- Place System Stops?(SL/TP) – if off, SL and TP are hidden.
- Lot Calculation Method:
- LotValue – Static Lot.
- % of Equity – A % of the Equity that will be lost if SL is hit.
- % of Balance – A % of the Balance that will be lost if SL is hit.
- % of FreeMargin – A % of the Free Margin that will be lost if SL is hit.
- $ amount – The amount of money that will be lost if SL is hit.
- Lot Value – Input for use with StaticLot.
- i%R lost if SL is hit (for lots) – Input for use with %of Equity/Balance/FreeMargin.
- $ lost if SL is hit (for lots) – Input for use with $ amount.
- Splits total (max20) – Split the TakeProfit into more levels (the amount given here). Don’t set to 0.
- Use Break Even ? – Enable or disable The BreakEven mechanism.
- Ticks in profit for application of Break Even: - When this amount of points is reached in profit the BreakEven is applied.
- Trailing Method:
- Standard – Classic Trailing with Trail Above level and Trail Distance.
- Grid – Trailing on the TP’s that are produced by the Split input above.
- Bar – Trailing in the Highs of previous bars for Sells and the Lows of previous bars for Buys.
- SenkouSpanA – The SenkouSpanA line is the moving stop loss.
- SenkouSpanB – The SenkouSpanB line is the moving stop loss.
- Don’t Trail – No Trailing.
- Standard Trailing Trail Above Ticks – Standard trailing, if this amount of points is crossed in a trade the trailing begins.
- Standard Trailing Trail Distance - Standard trailing, the distance of the trail to the price in points.
- Standard Trailing Acceleration – Speed of reduction of Trailing Distance with every new trail application.
- Grid Trailing, Trail Above in Splits – After the amount of TPlines (from the Splits) is reached GridTrailing begins.
- Grid Trailing, Trail Distance in Splits – Distance behind price for Grid Trailing, given in amount of TPlines (from the Splits).
- Bar Trailing, Bars For SL Discovery – Bars to look back for Bar Trailing (to get the highest high, or lowest low).
- Kill TP on first Trail? – if on, TP will be removed once the trailing begins.
- Trail Only Above Risk:Reward Level – if enabled, trailing will only begin above a Reward level mentioned in “Trail above rr level 1:Reward - > enter reward”.
- Only place Trail in profit area? – Positive SL while trailing, only (if on).
- Close partial on Split levels? – Partially close the trade on every TPline (from splits).
- Slippage Points Max – Maximum Slippage while entering trades.
- Limit Spread? – enable / disable max spread.
- Maximum Spread Allowed– Max spread value.
Summary
- Ichimotor EA is a trend based EA that can be run on Forex, Indices and Stocks.
- Input parameters have to be optimized as per user need.
- Works on all timeframes.