Ichimotor EA

Ichimotor EA is a multicurrency, trend based Expert Advisor which works with the intersection of two indicators - Ichimoku cloud and Alligator with customized settings.

Input parameters

  • Entry Method
    • Wait for trend: the EA will wait until the trend matches the arrow based on the 2 senkouspan values.
    • Immediate: the EA will take a trade once the arrow appears.
  • SL/TP Method
    • Static: Stop loss and Take Profit from the Values “SL in Points” and “TP in Points”.
    • SenkouSpanA
      • StopLoss is calculated equal to the distance of price to the SenkouSpanA.
      • TakeProfit is a multiple of StopLoss (in input “TakeProfit Multiplier if Stops SSA or SSB”).
    • SenkouSpanB: Same as before but with SenkouSpanB.
  • Close on opposite signal? - if enabled:
    • it will close Buys when a Sell signal appears.
    • it will close Sells when a Buy signal appears.
  • Max Orders – Maximum number of orders.
  • MinDistance From Last Trade in Points – trades will not be taken unless price moves away from a range described by this parameter.
  • Place System Stops?(SL/TP) – if off, SL and TP are hidden.
  • Lot Calculation Method:
    • LotValue – Static Lot.
    • % of Equity – A % of the Equity that will be lost if SL is hit.
    • % of Balance – A % of the Balance that will be lost if SL is hit.
    • % of FreeMargin – A % of the Free Margin that will be lost if SL is hit.
    • $ amount – The amount of money that will be lost if SL is hit.
    • Lot Value – Input for use with StaticLot.
    • i%R lost if SL is hit (for lots) – Input for use with %of Equity/Balance/FreeMargin.
    • $ lost if SL is hit (for lots) – Input for use with $ amount.
    • Splits total (max20) – Split the TakeProfit into more levels (the amount given here). Don’t set to 0.
    • Use Break Even ? – Enable or disable The BreakEven mechanism.
    • Ticks in profit for application of Break Even: - When this amount of points is reached in profit the BreakEven is applied.
  • Trailing Method:
    • Standard – Classic Trailing with Trail Above level and Trail Distance.
    • Grid – Trailing on the TP’s that are produced by the Split input above.
    • Bar – Trailing in the Highs of previous bars for Sells and the Lows of previous bars for Buys.
    • SenkouSpanA – The SenkouSpanA line is the moving stop loss.
    • SenkouSpanB – The SenkouSpanB line is the moving stop loss.
    • Don’t Trail – No Trailing.
    • Standard Trailing Trail Above Ticks – Standard trailing, if this amount of points is crossed in a trade the trailing begins.
    • Standard Trailing Trail Distance - Standard trailing, the distance of the trail to the price in points.
    • Standard Trailing Acceleration – Speed of reduction of Trailing Distance with every new trail application.
    • Grid Trailing, Trail Above in Splits – After the amount of TPlines (from the Splits) is reached GridTrailing begins.
    • Grid Trailing, Trail Distance in Splits – Distance behind price for Grid Trailing, given in amount of TPlines (from the Splits).
    • Bar Trailing, Bars For SL Discovery – Bars to look back for Bar Trailing (to get the highest high, or lowest low).
    • Kill TP on first Trail? – if on, TP will be removed once the trailing begins.
    • Trail Only Above Risk:Reward Level – if enabled, trailing will only begin above a Reward level mentioned in “Trail above rr level 1:Reward - > enter reward”.
    • Only place Trail in profit area? – Positive SL while trailing, only (if on).
    • Close partial on Split levels? – Partially close the trade on every TPline (from splits).
    • Slippage Points Max – Maximum Slippage while entering trades.
  • Limit Spread? – enable / disable max spread.
  • Maximum Spread Allowed– Max spread value.


Summary

  • Ichimotor EA is a trend based EA that can be run on Forex, Indices and Stocks.
  • Input parameters have to be optimized as per user need.
  • Works on all timeframes.
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Gann Gold EA MT4
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Experts
- Final real price is 1000$ - Discount and price is 99$ (Next price is 200$),  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Live Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384841 Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold EA is High safety by small fix Stop Loss, which sets trades based on good risk to reward ratio(1:3). It is
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Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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