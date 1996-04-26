Beginner friendly all in one

Features

Beginner friendly tools that incorporates one of the most useful indicators into simple and efficient strategy.

This oscillator merges MA of RSI and parabolic SAR based on MACD values.

Compared to standard parabolic SAR you'll see it is smoother and it seems likely to identify better significant price breaks. You will also have histogram that shows price bias and to assist with making trading decisions based on alignment.





Market to run

It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing. It doesn't matter if its forex, stock , crypto and so on. It can be adapted and optimized to all of them.







Contact



For any question that you have feel free to let me know









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