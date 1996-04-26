The five guardians
- Indicators
-
Catalin Adelin IovanIn my world 2 + 2 can be 5
If you have an idea and want your custom strategy or indicator coded, let me know.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The five guardians
This indicator is a combination of the next indicators, each with their own settings.
CCI
MACD
ADX
DMI
STOCHASTIC
When all five of them align with the same movement we get a green color which represents the buy movement , and contrary we have a red color which represents a sell movement.
If its gray, its undecided, and we have to wait until a better signal will appear.
Logo made by https://www.fiverr.com/aleksa19