The five guardians







This indicator is a combination of the next indicators, each with their own settings.

CCI

MACD

ADX

DMI

STOCHASTIC





When all five of them align with the same movement we get a green color which represents the buy movement , and contrary we have a red color which represents a sell movement.

If its gray, its undecided, and we have to wait until a better signal will appear.









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