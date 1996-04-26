The five guardians

The five guardians


This indicator is a combination of the next indicators, each with their own settings.

CCI

MACD

ADX

DMI

STOCHASTIC


When all five of them align with the same movement we get a green color which represents the buy movement , and contrary we have a red color which represents a sell movement.

If its gray, its undecided, and we have to wait until a better signal will appear.



Logo made by https://www.fiverr.com/aleksa19

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Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
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