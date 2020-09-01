Suspect volume price movement
- Indicators
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Catalin Adelin IovanIn my world 2 + 2 can be 5
If you have an idea and want your custom strategy or indicator coded, let me know.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Features
An indicator will be given if we have a break on high volume.
Up Arrow
Volume> Average_Volume * Multiplier
Price> Highest Price for Last N candle, plus set, Pip / Percentage Value
Down Arrow
Volume> Average_Volume * Multiplier
Price <Lowest Price for Last N candle, minus set, Pip / Percentage Value
Market to run
It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing. It doesn't matter if its forex, stock , crypto and so on. It can be adapted and optimized to all of them.
Contact
For any question that you have feel free to let me know
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