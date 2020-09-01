Suspect volume price movement

Features 

An indicator will be given if we have a break on high volume.


Up Arrow
Volume> Average_Volume * Multiplier
Price> Highest Price for Last N candle, plus set, Pip / Percentage Value


Down Arrow
Volume> Average_Volume * Multiplier
Price <Lowest Price for Last N candle, minus set, Pip / Percentage Value


Market to run

It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing. It doesn't matter if its forex, stock , crypto and so on. It can be adapted and optimized to all of them.




Contact 

 For any question that you have feel free to let me know



Logo made by https://www.fiverr.com/aleksa19


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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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All major indicators in one strategy
Catalin Adelin Iovan
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Have you ever wanted a system which contains all major indicators together as a whole? Instead of dozens of strategies, why not use one that contains all of them, and can be run as a whole or individually? Well, now it's your chance to have it , because I am very glad to bring you one of my best creations : ALL IN ONE  Expert Advisor Features  This EA its a all in one strategy. It has a multiple combination of all major indicators that can be used separately or together as a whole, to make a
All in one MA cross
Catalin Adelin Iovan
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All moving averages in one strategy Have you ever wanted a simple and efficient strategy that actually works?  Well, now it's your chance to have it , because I am very glad to bring you another of my best creations : ALL in one MA CROSS This EA its an all in one strategy. It contains all types of moving averages that can be modified together with a risk management plan. If you want the indicator only , here it is : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54184#!tab=overview Features  The wa
All in one moving averages
Catalin Adelin Iovan
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All moving averages in one indicator Have you ever wanted an indicator which contains all types of moving averages and show you when they cross?  And at the same time works on all timeframes and it's very simple to configure? Well, now it's your chance to have it , because I am very glad to bring you another of my best creations : ALL in one MA indicator This indicator is the base indicator used for this strategy. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54168#!tab=overview Features  The w
The five guardians
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Indicators
The five guardians This indicator is a combination of the next indicators, each with their own settings. CCI MACD ADX DMI STOCHASTIC When all five of them align with the same movement we get a green color which represents the buy movement , and contrary we have a red color which represents a sell movement. If its gray, its undecided, and we have to wait until a better signal will appear. Logo made by  https://www.fiverr.com/aleksa19
Beginner friendly all in one
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Indicators
Features  Beginner friendly tools that incorporates one of the most useful indicators into simple and efficient strategy. This oscillator merges MA of RSI and parabolic SAR based on MACD values. Compared to standard parabolic SAR you'll see it is smoother and it seems likely to identify better significant price breaks. You will also have histogram that shows price bias and to assist with making trading decisions based on alignment. Market to run It can be adapted to all type of trading styles
Histogram DMI with Oscillator ADX
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Indicators
DMI ADX Histogram Oscillator I present you one of the most precise and powerful indicator Its made of DMI Histogram together with ADX Oscillator. It has inside arrow to show a buy or sell setup. Features  The way it works its the next one : the histogram is a difference between DMI+ and DMI-.   At the same time together we have the oscillator ADX for Market to run It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing. It doesn't matter if its forex, stock ,
Amazing scalper EURUSD 15min
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Description An amazing and effcient scalper, suited for all types of accounts. Its designed especially for EURUSD 15min chart. No martingale, no extra risk, none of that gambling stuff that can destroy your account. Its a plug and play strategy, meaning that you dont have to modify anything, except the input value of the lots. Strategy : Its made of multiple averages combinations EMA,SMMA, SMA, applied to different candles : closes/ hl2 / hl3 . In general it always enter at the beginning of
EURUSD 5min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 5 min time frame, with very low risk and high reward at the same time. After more than 500h of optimization I am glad to present you this EA . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Link to 1 min scalper  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54413 Description Strategy is made from ADX togeth
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
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