Suspect volume price movement

Features

An indicator will be given if we have a break on high volume.





Up Arrow

Volume> Average_Volume * Multiplier

Price> Highest Price for Last N candle, plus set, Pip / Percentage Value



Down Arrow

Volume> Average_Volume * Multiplier

Price <Lowest Price for Last N candle, minus set, Pip / Percentage Value





Market to run

It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing. It doesn't matter if its forex, stock , crypto and so on. It can be adapted and optimized to all of them.







Contact



For any question that you have feel free to let me know









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