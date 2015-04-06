All major indicators in one strategy
- Experts
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Catalin Adelin IovanIn my world 2 + 2 can be 5
If you have an idea and want your custom strategy or indicator coded, let me know.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Have you ever wanted a system which contains all major indicators together as a whole?
Instead of dozens of strategies, why not use one that contains all of them, and can be run as a whole or individually?
Well, now it's your chance to have it , because I am very glad to bring you one of my best creations : ALL IN ONE Expert Advisor
Features
This EA its a all in one strategy. It has a multiple combination of all major indicators that can be used separately or together as a whole, to make a buy or sell action.
It contains indicators such as RSI, MACD, CCI, UO, W, ADX, ATR, ROC, BEAR, BULL, Pivot Points and a series of most used and powerful MA.
All of them, except MA's can be configured.
Market to run
It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing( 5 minute chart minimum). It doesn't matter if its forex, stock , crypto and so on. It can be adapted to all of them.
Risk management
This EA comes together with a risk management which contains stop loss, take profit, or trailing . It can trade both based off a percentage of equity, or fixed lots.
At the same time, you can use it manually like an indicator as well, if you want to have a descriptive detail of what's happening , but you have to put input the buy/stop.
Parameters
All indicators(except MA which are fixed), have parametres that can be modified like length, levels, overbought, oversold, average and so on.
You can also modify, the risk management like auto or manual, number of maximum trades at one moment, waiting time between trades, alerts, type of trades, and many more.
EA_ACTIVE Enable or disable the EA
ChartTime select time chart, minimum 5min
Order_Type type of order, long, short or both
PERCENT_TO_TRADE Percent from all the indicator in order to trade
MAX_ACTIVE_TRADES Number of max trades open at a moment
WAIT_TIME_FOR_NEXT_TRADE time to wait until opening oa a new
If factor is one or more, condition for indicator to trigger
We have options for each one like above/below lines, overbought/oversold levels, true/false and many more.
Factor of indicators it can go from 0 which is 0% until 18 which is 100%. Each factor represents 5.56% which is used in the main condition : PERCENT_TO_TRADE
So for example, if we would have 12/18 = 66.7% , considering each of the indicators has a factor of 1.0
RSI_Factor
Stochastic_Factor
CCI_Factor
UO_Factor
MACD_Factor
WPR_Factor
ADX_Factor
ROCFactor
ATR_High_Volatility_Factor
BullBear_Factor
Williams_Percent_Factor
Pivot_Point_Factor
SMA_5_Factor
SMA10_Factor
SMA20_Factor
SMA_50_Factor
SMA100_Factor
SMA200_Factor
Individual indicator settings
RSI settings
RSI_Periods
RSI_OB_Level
RSI_OS_Level
Stochastic settings
Stochastic_K_Periods
Sochastic_D_Periods
Stochastic_Slowing
Stochastic_OB_Level
Stochastic_OS_Level
CCI settings
CCI_Periods
CCI_OB_Level
CCI_OS_Level
Ultimate Oscillator settings
UO_Average1
UO_Average2
UO_Average3
UO_OB_Level
UO_OS_Level
ADX settings
ADX_Periods
MACD settings
MACD_Fast_EMA_Period
MACD_Slow_EMA_Period
MACD_Signal_Period
Williams Percent settings
WPR_Periods
WPR_OB_Level
WPR_OS_Level
ATR settings
ATR_Periods
Bull/Bear Power settings
BullBear_Periods
Price Rate of Change settings
ROC_Periods
// -------------------------------- //
Risk management settings
Magic_N 123456;
Risk_Management Automatic; //automatic is for % of equity, manual for fixedlots
Auto_Risk_Percent 2%
Auto_Max_Risk_in_Total_Orders = 5;
Manual_Lots 0.3;
Manual_Maximum_Lots 3.0; //300.000 contracts
SlippAge 3;
StopLoss 10; // IN PIPS
TakeProfit 20; // IN PIPS
TrailigStop 20;
TrailingStep 5;
Sound_Alert TRUE;
Email_Alert FALSE;
EASunds TRUE
Contact
For any question that you have feel free to let me know