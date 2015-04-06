All major indicators in one strategy

Have you ever wanted a system which contains all major indicators together as a whole?

Instead of dozens of strategies, why not use one that contains all of them, and can be run as a whole or individually?

Well, now it's your chance to have it , because I am very glad to bring you one of my best creations : ALL IN ONE  Expert Advisor



Features 


This EA its a all in one strategy. It has a multiple combination of all major indicators that can be used separately or together as a whole, to make a buy or sell action.

It contains indicators such as RSI, MACD, CCI, UO, W, ADX, ATR, ROC, BEAR, BULL, Pivot Points and a series of most used and powerful MA.

All of them, except MA's can be configured.




Market to run

It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing( 5 minute chart minimum). It doesn't matter if its forex, stock , crypto and so on. It can be adapted to all of them.




Risk management

This EA comes together with a risk management which contains stop loss, take profit, or trailing . It can trade both based off a percentage of equity, or fixed lots. 

At the same time, you can use it manually like an indicator as well, if you want to have a descriptive detail of what's happening , but you have to put input the buy/stop.




Parameters 

All indicators(except MA which are fixed), have parametres that can be modified like length, levels, overbought, oversold, average and so on.

You can also modify, the risk management like auto or manual, number of maximum trades at one moment, waiting time between trades, alerts, type of trades, and many more.


 EA_ACTIVE  Enable or disable the EA

 ChartTime     select time chart, minimum 5min

 Order_Type    type of order, long, short or both

 PERCENT_TO_TRADE       Percent from all the indicator in order to trade

 MAX_ACTIVE_TRADES      Number of max trades open at a moment

 WAIT_TIME_FOR_NEXT_TRADE     time to wait until opening oa a new


If factor is one or more, condition for indicator to trigger

We have options for each one like above/below lines, overbought/oversold levels, true/false and many more.


Factor of indicators it can go from 0 which is 0% until 18 which is 100%. Each factor represents 5.56% which is used in the main condition :  PERCENT_TO_TRADE   

So for example, if we would have 12/18 =   66.7% , considering each of the indicators has a factor of 1.0

 RSI_Factor                    

 Stochastic_Factor           

 CCI_Factor                   

 UO_Factor                    

 MACD_Factor                   

 WPR_Factor                  

 ADX_Factor                   

 ROCFactor                   

 ATR_High_Volatility_Factor    

 BullBear_Factor              

 Williams_Percent_Factor      

 Pivot_Point_Factor           

 SMA_5_Factor                 

 SMA10_Factor                  

 SMA20_Factor                  

 SMA_50_Factor                 

 SMA100_Factor                 

 SMA200_Factor                 


Individual indicator settings

RSI  settings

 RSI_Periods            

 RSI_OB_Level            

 RSI_OS_Level            


Stochastic  settings

 Stochastic_K_Periods   

 Sochastic_D_Periods   

 Stochastic_Slowing   

 Stochastic_OB_Level    

 Stochastic_OS_Level     


CCI  settings

 CCI_Periods             

 CCI_OB_Level            

 CCI_OS_Level            


Ultimate Oscillator  settings

 UO_Average1             

 UO_Average2             

 UO_Average3             

 UO_OB_Level           

 UO_OS_Level            


ADX  settings

  ADX_Periods           


MACD  settings

  MACD_Fast_EMA_Period   

  MACD_Slow_EMA_Period   

  MACD_Signal_Period      


Williams Percent  settings

 WPR_Periods             

 WPR_OB_Level           

 WPR_OS_Level           


ATR  settings

  ATR_Periods             


Bull/Bear Power settings

  BullBear_Periods       


Price Rate of Change  settings

  ROC_Periods            


// -------------------------------- //

Risk management settings

Magic_N                            123456;

Risk_Management              Automatic; //automatic is for % of equity, manual for fixedlots

Auto_Risk_Percent             2%

Auto_Max_Risk_in_Total_Orders = 5;

Manual_Lots                     0.3;

Manual_Maximum_Lots     3.0; //300.000 contracts

SlippAge                        3;

StopLoss                      10;  // IN PIPS

TakeProfit                    20;  // IN PIPS

TrailigStop                    20;

TrailingStep                  5;

Sound_Alert                TRUE;

Email_Alert                  FALSE;

EASunds                       TRUE







Contact 

 For any question that you have feel free to let me know


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MQL TOOLS SL
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Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
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Pol Lazaro Porta
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Leonid Arkhipov
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Paulo Roberto Da Costa
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Profalgo Limited
5 (5)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Buy Goldbot One and choose 1 EA for free!! (for 2 trade accounts) JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Introducing   Goldbot One , a highly sophisticated trading robot engineered for the gold market. With its focus on breakout trading, Goldbot One leverages both support and resistance levels to identify prime trading opportunities. This expert advisor is crafted for traders who seek
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
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Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
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Syarief Azman Bin Rosli
4 (3)
Experts
Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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