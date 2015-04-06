All major indicators in one strategy

Have you ever wanted a system which contains all major indicators together as a whole?

Instead of dozens of strategies, why not use one that contains all of them, and can be run as a whole or individually?

Well, now it's your chance to have it , because I am very glad to bring you one of my best creations : ALL IN ONE Expert Advisor









Features







This EA its a all in one strategy. It has a multiple combination of all major indicators that can be used separately or together as a whole, to make a buy or sell action.

It contains indicators such as RSI, MACD, CCI, UO, W, ADX, ATR, ROC, BEAR, BULL, Pivot Points and a series of most used and powerful MA.

All of them, except MA's can be configured.













Market to run



It can be adapted to all type of trading styles such as scalping, day trading or swing( 5 minute chart minimum). It doesn't matter if its forex, stock , crypto and so on. It can be adapted to all of them.













Risk management



This EA comes together with a risk management which contains stop loss, take profit, or trailing . It can trade both based off a percentage of equity, or fixed lots.

At the same time, you can use it manually like an indicator as well, if you want to have a descriptive detail of what's happening , but you have to put input the buy/stop.













Parameters



All indicators(except MA which are fixed), have parametres that can be modified like length, levels, overbought, oversold, average and so on.

You can also modify, the risk management like auto or manual, number of maximum trades at one moment, waiting time between trades, alerts, type of trades, and many more.





EA_ACTIVE Enable or disable the EA

ChartTime select time chart, minimum 5min

Order_Type type of order, long, short or both

PERCENT_TO_TRADE Percent from all the indicator in order to trade

MAX_ACTIVE_TRADES Number of max trades open at a moment

WAIT_TIME_FOR_NEXT_TRADE time to wait until opening oa a new





If factor is one or more, condition for indicator to trigger

We have options for each one like above/below lines, overbought/oversold levels, true/false and many more.





Factor of indicators it can go from 0 which is 0% until 18 which is 100%. Each factor represents 5.56% which is used in the main condition : PERCENT_TO_TRADE

So for example, if we would have 12/18 = 66.7% , considering each of the indicators has a factor of 1.0

RSI_Factor

Stochastic_Factor

CCI_Factor

UO_Factor

MACD_Factor

WPR_Factor

ADX_Factor

ROCFactor

ATR_High_Volatility_Factor

BullBear_Factor

Williams_Percent_Factor

Pivot_Point_Factor

SMA_5_Factor

SMA10_Factor

SMA20_Factor

SMA_50_Factor

SMA100_Factor

SMA200_Factor





Individual indicator settings

RSI settings

RSI_Periods

RSI_OB_Level

RSI_OS_Level





Stochastic settings

Stochastic_K_Periods

Sochastic_D_Periods

Stochastic_Slowing

Stochastic_OB_Level

Stochastic_OS_Level





CCI settings

CCI_Periods

CCI_OB_Level

CCI_OS_Level





Ultimate Oscillator settings

UO_Average1

UO_Average2

UO_Average3

UO_OB_Level

UO_OS_Level





ADX settings

ADX_Periods





MACD settings

MACD_Fast_EMA_Period

MACD_Slow_EMA_Period

MACD_Signal_Period





Williams Percent settings

WPR_Periods

WPR_OB_Level

WPR_OS_Level





ATR settings

ATR_Periods





Bull/Bear Power settings

BullBear_Periods





Price Rate of Change settings

ROC_Periods





// -------------------------------- //

Risk management settings

Magic_N 123456;

Risk_Management Automatic; //automatic is for % of equity, manual for fixedlots

Auto_Risk_Percent 2%

Auto_Max_Risk_in_Total_Orders = 5;

Manual_Lots 0.3;

Manual_Maximum_Lots 3.0; //300.000 contracts

SlippAge 3;

StopLoss 10; // IN PIPS

TakeProfit 20; // IN PIPS

TrailigStop 20;

TrailingStep 5;

Sound_Alert TRUE;

Email_Alert FALSE;

EASunds TRUE

























Contact



For any question that you have feel free to let me know



