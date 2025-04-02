EURUSD 5min scalper

An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 5 min time frame, with very low risk and high reward at the same time. After more than 500h of optimization I am glad to present you this EA . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well.

Link to 1 min scalper https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54413

Strategy is made from ADX together with Alligator and Bollinger bands and lastly a special entry time to get the best entries and exits possible.

For now It use a fixed lot ( soon I can apply risk % based on equity).

Best used together with a VPS server or a machine that's on 24/7. To make an idea, in the last 3 years which is around 600 trading days, it made approx 220 trades , so that means it can go on for some days without making any trades. You need patience with it.