Orion V2

Orion Plus EA

Automate Price Action with Precision, Discipline, and Risk Control.

Orion Plus EA is a MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed to execute trades fully automatically using a Price Action trading strategy. Its purpose is to identify trading opportunities and execute every position according to predefined rules, eliminating emotional decisions and maintaining consistent trading discipline.

Unlike many systems that rely on complex indicators or extensive parameter adjustments, Orion Plus EA is built around a Price Action methodology combined with intelligent pending order management and integrated protection mechanisms to deliver a consistent and disciplined trading approach.

Key Advantages

  • Price Action-based trading strategy.

  • Fully automated trade execution.

  • Intelligent pending order management.

  • Integrated risk control.

  • Configurable trading schedule.

  • Forex market session management.

  • Real-time information panel.

  • Ready to trade immediately after installation.

  • Optimized for MetaTrader.

  • Regular updates and improvements.

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

For performance consistent with the environment in which Orion Plus EA was developed and tested, the following setup is recommended:

  • Recommended Broker: IC Markets.

  • Account Type: Raw Spread (ECN).

  • Recommended Symbol: USDJPY.

  • Recommended Timeframe: H4 (4 Hours).

  • Recommended Initial Deposit: USD 1,000 or higher.

  • Recommended Leverage: 1:500 (minimum 1:100).

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4.

  • VPS: Recommended to maintain a stable connection and ensure uninterrupted operation of the Expert Advisor during its configured trading hours.

Although Orion Plus EA can run on other MetaTrader 4 compatible environments, this configuration is recommended to achieve behavior consistent with the strategy used during development and testing.

Main Features

Price Action at the Core

Orion Plus EA analyzes market price behavior to identify trading opportunities based on predefined objective rules. This approach ensures consistency while eliminating emotional decision-making.

Fully Automated Trading

From signal detection to trade execution and management, every step is handled automatically by the Expert Advisor.

Intelligent Order Management

Pending orders are managed dynamically to adapt to market movements while following the strategy's predefined trading logic.

Risk Management

The system incorporates built-in controls designed to promote disciplined trading and support effective capital management.

Trading Schedule Control

Trading hours can be configured with precision, allowing the Expert Advisor to operate only during the desired market sessions.

Forex Session Management

The system identifies the major Forex trading sessions and provides useful real-time information about current market activity.

Information Panel

The integrated panel displays essential trading information, including:

  • EA status.

  • Trading schedule.

  • Active market sessions.

  • Current spread.

  • Daily profit.

  • Open trade profit.

  • Symbol and timeframe information.

Designed for Traders Who Value Discipline

One of the greatest challenges in trading is maintaining consistency. Orion Plus EA follows exactly the same trading rules for every position, removing emotional decisions and ensuring disciplined execution.

Ready to Trade

Orion Plus EA has been designed to operate with an optimized configuration from the very beginning. Simply install the Expert Advisor, enable automated trading, and it is ready to operate without requiring complex setup or advanced technical knowledge.

Continuous Updates

Orion Plus EA is continuously evolving. Every new version introduces improvements focused on enhancing performance, expanding functionality, and providing an even better user experience.

Support

Users receive access to documentation, software updates, and technical support to help them get the most out of Orion Plus EA.

Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Orion Plus EA executes an automated Price Action strategy that prioritizes the quality of trading opportunities over the number of trades. As a result, trading frequency depends entirely on market conditions and may vary from day to day.

Results obtained from historical backtesting, optimization, or demo accounts are provided for informational purposes only and do not guarantee future performance. No trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the risk of losses.

It is recommended to test the Expert Advisor on a demo account first, apply proper risk management, and trade only with capital you can afford to risk.

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Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
PMT Expert GOLD MT4
Aliaksandr Bialko
Experts
PMT MQL5 Gold Hello, traders! We are a team of professional traders and developers. We are pleased to welcome you and present our best algorithm, built into PMT MQL5 Gold. This solution was created with attention to every detail, and we believe it deserves your attention. Professional Expert Advisor for Gold Trading   PMT MQL5 Gold is an automated Expert Advisor created specifically for XAU/USD / Gold on the H1 timeframe. It is not a universal robot for dozens of symbols, but a focused syst
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Experts
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Experts
Advisor (Fortune): Your Reliable Tool for High-Frequency Forex Trading The Fortune advisor is designed to be used on any timeframe, any currency pair, and on any broker's server. Its unique trading system makes it a versatile tool for traders. For optimal performance, it is recommended to trade liquid forex pairs, maintain a low spread, and use a VPS. You can start with a $100 deposit and a lot size of 0.01. Key Features and Benefits High-Frequency Trading : Utilizes two trading options: with v
EA ENTERPRISE LT
Charles Harper
Experts
[ EA] ENTERPRISE LT is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed for use with most currency pairs and Gold. It implements complete, fully functional trading strategy. It is NOT based on any indicators or Price Action. It is very easy to set up and supervise. The strategy is timeframe-independent. [EA] ENTERPRISE LT has a set of unique features: It can be individually adjusted, according to your strategy. It has complete money management and risk management. Advanced functions to respond to diff
Stufic
Tomas Hruby
5 (1)
Experts
Stufic is a result of the long way of development. It was created for use in the management of capital of trading groups. The main idea is to preserve capital through unexpected fluctuations of the markets. It is one of the system that can perform on 90% of currency pairs. It's a participant on World Cup Trading Championship 2016 with real 10K USD. Stufic was also between top five traders in real money contest organized by Fidelis Capital (November 2015, Gain +48%). Why should you have to choos
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