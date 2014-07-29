TrueVolumeSurrogate

This indicator provides a true volume surrogate based on tick volumes. It uses a specific formula for calculation of a near to real estimation of trade volumes distribution, which may be very handy for instruments where only tick volumes are available. Please note that absolute values of the indicator do not correspond to any real volumes data, but the distribution itself, including overall shape and behavior, is similar to real volumes' shape and behavior of related instruments (for example, currency futures).

The indicator shows the volumes as a green histogram. 3 horizontal levels denote - mean, 1 sigma, and 3 sigmas regions from the mean.